Tinubu’s Support Group DG dumps APC

The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Dr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin, who once represented Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, made the disclosure via a post on his Facebook page on Saturday.

It was learnt that the party leadership had declined to give him a ticket to the House of Reps in 2023.

In the past few days, the former lawmaker has been mobilizing support for the APC, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and House of Assembly aspirants in his Kano constituency.

The former federal lawmaker, however, stated that he has done his best for APC and it was time to move on.

He noted that he would announce his new political party in the next 24 hours.

“I have done my best for APC, it is time to move on. I will announce my new political party within 24 hours Insha Allah.

“I will make a formal statement in due course,” Jibrin stated.

For a better society