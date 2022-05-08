Champion Newspapers Limited
Coalition picks N100m APC nomination forms for AfDB President, Adesina

By Peter
OBIORA  IFOH , Abuja 
The President of the African Development Bank and former minister of Agriculture, Dr Akiwumi Adesina, on Saturday, obtained copies of his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to vie for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.
This is as a coalition of 28 groups consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, raised the N100 million fee to purchase the forms for the former minister.
The coalition is led by the Head, One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh.
The payment acknowledgement slip exclusively seen by our correspondent on Saturday carried Adesina’s name as the recipient of the forms.

 

 

