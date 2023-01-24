Tinubu mentally, physically unfit to govern Nigeria —Naja’atu Muhammad

.You’re jobless, live on charity, free money, Afegbua fires back

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is physically and mentally unfit to govern Nigeria, Naja’atu Muhammad has disclosed.

Speaking with Kaduna- based DCL Hausa, Ms Muhammad said that the former Lagos governor might be battling severe dementia, which is identified by memory loss and also result in loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment.

“I sat with him for two hours in London; when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red. He can’t even decipher. He has very serious dementia; I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea,” she said.

Ms Muhammad, a former APC chieftain, last week resigned from her position as director of civil society engagement in the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on grounds that she could no longer serve national interests in clear conscience if she continues to support Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential bid.

Ms Muhammad clarified her comments in the interview, confirming Tinubu’s widely known terrible health situation.

She revealed that during a two-hour private meeting in London, Mr Tinubu slept for almost the entirety of the time she was with him.

“Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth,” she said.

She said that while Tinubu’s associates may feel the burden to repay him for the political goodwill he has shown in the past, but not as far as to entrust leadership of Africa’s most populous country in his frail hands.

“But when you talk of the leadership of over 200 million people, you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable; those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is mentally deranged – I said it,” she added.

But in a swift reaction Monday Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner of Information, Edo State dismissed her claim adding she will soon meet her disappointment in the Atiku camp, because the “mouth-watering financial greasing of the palm that she so desperately wants is not there. I doubt if Atiku Abubakar can match her appetite for easy money. The romance will soon go sour. Let it be on record that I said so”.

In a statement titled:

‘Najaatu, Another Uncultured Rottweiler Joins Atiku’.

It read: “If at this age, a 67-year old Lady can still behave like a typical hustler, then Asiwaju Tinubu truly has a lot of work to do to empower such fellows when he becomes President. Last week, Najaatu Mohammed separated herself from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and joined the Atiku Abubakar’s chequered aspiration. She loosely and lousily declared that but for the South-West media, Asiwaju Tinubu should not be allowed to become president.

“A Najaatu that has always been on the side of justice; or supposedly, I should have said, has now latched on to Atiku Abubakar’s campaigns to further her hustle. Since then, she has been shouting like an uncultured rottweiler trying to demarket Tinubu; as if the APC candidate is not a man we see all the time.

“She says Tinubu cannot hold a tea cup; maybe she has been babysitting Asiwaju Tinubu and feeding him tea, or spoon feeding him each time he has a meal. The likes of Najaatu, and Bwala, came with the notion that there will be so much to salivate their appetite, but seeing that Asiwaju Tinubu was not forthcoming with free money, they decided to find the exit door.

“If Najaatu Mohammed had quietly exited and hid her shame, it would still have made some sense; but for her to be shouting at the top of her voice to undermine The APC candidate is the most ridiculous engagement of this lousy Lady who has failed in all her political contests. She has just joined her compatriot, another perennial loser; who has been contesting for president since 1992.

“Like him, the times that Najaatu Mohammed has contested, she has failed. She will soon meet her disappointment in the Atiku camp, because the mouth-watering financial greasing of the palm that she so desperately wants is not there. I doubt if Atiku Abubakar can match her appetite for easy money. The romance will soon go sour. Let it be on record that I said so.

“Najaatu Mohammed declared that Asiwaju Tinubu “cannot hold a tea cup” and that The APC candidate is “suffering from dementia”. It is possible that Najaatu is talking about another Asiwaju Tinubu, certainly not the one we have been seeing campaigning everywhere. When Najaatu’s new partner, Atiku Abubakar, went to Chatham House sometime ago, he went blank trying to deliver his written speech.

“He said there was interruption by only God knows what. Even when Reno Omokri rushed to his aid, he was still transfixed, looking helplessly because his mind had deserted him. That is a typical example of dementia. And Atiku Abubakar exhibited that so eloquently.

“I do not quarel with Najaatu Mohammed for exiting the Tinubu camp to follow her heart, but to make empty conjectures and rhetorics in order to embellish her deep hunger and greed exposes her dubiety of purpose. That is usually the stock-in-trade of jobless minds who live on charity and free money.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has defied all the insinuations to confound the public with his energetic campaign since November. Since his return from Saudi Arabia, no single day has gone by without one activity or the other. If able-bodied minds like Governors Ganduje, ElRufai, Bagudu, Badaru, Suleiman, Masari, Lalong, AbuBello, Yahaya Bello, Zulum, MaiBuni, Mutawallen, Yahaya, and Abdulrasaq, all serving Governors from the North under the platform of The APC, persons who see Asiwaju Tinubu on a regular basis, have not seen “dementia” in Tinubu, it means that Najaatu possesses spiritual binoculars and sees that which does not exist.

“There are other notable Nigerians in the Tinubu Campaign who can attest to his alertness , agility and energy. Trying to blackmail Asiwaju Tinubu or run him down will certainly not fetch Najaatu Mohammed extra meat from Atiku Abubakar’s pot of soup. Asiwaju Tinubu is an idea whose time has come. God almighty will surely see his aspiration through to victory. It is interesting that Najaatu Mohammed has joined Atiku Abubakar’s rottweiler colony, but she should please be honourable enough to bark with facts, and not mere conjectures. I will come her way again”.