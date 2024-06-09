Tinubu frowns on Abandonment of Projects, says it’s  Wasteful, Unacceptable

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Ahmed Tinubu has condemned in strong terms the abandonment of projects after substantial expenditures have been invested. He said that it is inherently wasteful. This was as he commissioned the state-of-the-art edifice of the official residence of the Vice President.

Speaking at the 9th in the series of projects completed by the FCT Administration under the dynamic and focused leadership of Barr. Nyesom Wike, President Tinubu said the move is in fulfilment of a long standing commitment and reaffirming his administration’s unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency and efficient utilization of resources for the betterment of the Nigerian State.

Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu, expressed his gratitude to the FCT Administration for taking up the responsibility to complete the project to avoid wastage of taxpayers’ money.

In the word’s of the President :”The actions of the FCT Minister and his dedication to duty are indeed remarkable and he stands as a shining example of what a public officer should be”

“Nothing else in the world, not all the armies, is so powerful as an idea whose time has come,

Nyesom Wike is an idea whose time has come. He’s the force of nature. Coming out by 1am to inspect projects is a testimony to the quality of leadership we are having in the FCTA”

“And what you see is essentially what you get. He shoots straight from the hip, but most importantly he is a doer, a performer”, the President said.

“It is no secret that this project has faced numerous challenges over the years, including delays and abandonement by previous administrations. However, rather than dwell on shortcomings, we have chosen to seize this opportunity to demonstrate our resolve to confront obstacles head on, and deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people, in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which has the completion of inherited projects as one if its cardinal objectives”

“The provision of a suitable residence for the Vice President is not merely a matter of convenience, it is a symbol of respect for the office and the individuals who occupies it”

“It is a reflection of our commitment to providing our leaders with the tools and resources they need to discharge their duties and serve the Nigerian people with integrity and dedication”.

Earlier, the Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike hinted that the the VP official residence was awarded in 2010, fourteen years ago at the cost of N7bn, abandoned in 2015 , but later reviewed by Tinubu’s administration in January 2024, and today it is completed with world class facilities.

According to Wike, environment drives productivity, hence the FCT Administration with the approval of Mr President committed required resources to complete the project.

“when we came on board 21st of August, if you were here, it was bush. And I went to Mr President and said , how can we allow the Vice President’s residence to get this bad. Look at how criminals have taken over the place , we are talking about fighting criminals and Mr President said, go and make sure that the project is completed,

“Mr President has come within a year, he made it a reality. May God continue to bless Bola Ahmed Tinubu for knowing that If you don’t stay in a good environment, you can’t put in your best,

“Environment affects productivity, the environment affects efficiency by the time you go in here and see what is provided, I am sure, Mr Vice President will be more encouraged to do more work than where he stays now, ” Wike said

The FCT Minister however, warned the company in charge of street lights at night, to wake up to their responsibility, noting that the FCTA will not tolerate seeing the city in gross darkness again.

On his part, the Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmad Hadi, who noted that the building was one of the projects that was abandoned, explained that the scope of work in the building involves 15 units of blocks, place of worship- mosque and chapel, standby power house, water treatment among others.

“The main building, a provision for an office for the second lady and the residence for the ADC and CSO, places of worship; a mosque and a chapel, as well as other domestic staff quarters. There are also utility facilities for standby power house, water treatment and of course, garages for car parking for public and the VIPs. There are also provision for recreational facilities,”

The Vice President official residence is the 8th FCT critical projects inaugurated by President Tinubu to mark his one year in office.