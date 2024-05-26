The Ministry of Police Affairs Has Helped to Provide Security of Lives and Properties of Nigerians with the NPF- Minister

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs Sen.Ibrahim Gaidam has said that the ministry has help to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians working closely with the Nigerian Police Force NPF through effective policy formulation and implementation.

He stated this during the Ministerial Press Briefing on the achievements of the Ministry in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu at the National Press Centre Radio House Abuja weekend.

He said that in the past year, the ministry has made significant strides in the following areas:

1.Establishment of the National Criminal Data Fusion Center (NCDFC) for the Nigeria Police Force: This center serves as a platform for collaboration among various Law Enforcement Agencies to consolidate criminal data, conduct analysis, and share key intelligence products to bolster internal security operations. Additionally, it facilitates intelligence sharing with Security Agencies in Nigeria and the broader International Security Community.

Strengthening of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS): The legal framework supporting WAPIS has been reinforced, and key security institutions are now equipped with WAPIS terminals, enabling access to crucial information that has greatly enhanced collaborative efforts to combat criminal activities.

3.Automation of Police Specialized Services: The automation of Police Specialized Services includes the issuance of unique reference numbers that can be globally validated through online applications. This he further stated streamlined the application and processing of Police Character Certificates, significantly improving turnaround times.

4.Launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS): On January 17, 2024, the Nigeria Police Force introduced the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the Federal Capital Territory to address the rise in violent crimes within the nation’s capital. Since its inception, the squad has achieved notable successes, including the arrest of twenty-three suspects for offenses such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms. Additionally, the squad has recovered multiple arms, ammunitions, and over twenty (20) stolen vehicles.

5.Enhanced deployment of tactical squads: To combat kidnapping, banditry, and violent crimes in the Federal Capital Territory, the Police have bolstered the deployment of specialized units with expertise in counterterrorism, hostage rescue, and intelligence analysis. These tactical squads have proven effective in addressing the complex challenges posed by criminal activities in the FCT.Notable among these units are the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crack Squad, and the Anti-Violent Crime Unit within the FCT Command, along with the newly established Special Intervention Squad (SIS). These tactical deployments have resulted in the apprehension of 1,190 suspects who are currently undergoing screening and interrogation.

Strategic shift towards E-Policing:In the past year, significant investments had been directed towards surveillance systems, drones, and communication technologies to bolster the Force’s capacity for real-time data collection and response.The integration of forensic technology has played a pivotal role in criminal investigations and perpetrator identification.- Within the FCT, the NPF has deployed various cutting-edge tools such as digital reconstructive analysis devices, drones, pen and watch cameras, as well as infrared telescopes for intelligence gathering and verification.- Moreover, the implementation of ICT applications and platforms like RescueMe App, e-CMR (electronic Central Motor Registry), and Police VGS has amplified our e-policing strategies, enhancing operational efficiency across all domains.

7.Enhanced Highways and Train Safety Measures:Strategic tactical deployments have bolstered security along the Abuja-Kaduna highway and train service route. The Nigeria Police Force has recently apprehended and paraded 63 suspects linked to violent crimes along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Kaduna State.8. Infrastructure Revamp at the Police Academy:Significant investments are underway to modernize the infrastructure at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano, aimed at enhancing the training quality of Cadets. Some of the ongoing initiatives include:- Reconstruction and furnishing of three Cadets Hostels with a capacity of 100 bed spaces each at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

8.Construction of drainage and roads within the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.- Establishment and equipping of an Entrepreneurship Centre at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.- Supply and installation of Bakery Equipment in Nigeria Police Academy Wudil.- Supply and Installation of Library and office Equipment Nigeria Police Academy Wudil.

9.Emphasis on Community Policing and Citizen Engagement:The Nigeria Police system has fully embraced community-oriented policing, acknowledging its significance in promoting a safer environment nationwide. Ongoing initiatives include engaging multiple stakeholders through town-hall meetings and reinforcing the Police Community Relations Committee to bolster efforts in enhancing community safety.

Improved Welfare for Police Personnel: The Ministry of Police Affairs facilitated the promotion of 3,071 education officers within the police education system, ranging from salary grade levels 17 down to Level 07, who were owed arrears for over five years.(a) The Police Pension Bill is currently under review to enhance the welfare of police officers.(b) Establishment of the Nigeria Police Veterans Foundation to support retired police officers.(c) Introduction of the annual Nigeria Police Award and Commendations ceremony to inspire NPF officers and personnel to uphold exceptional professionalism and service standards.

11.Other Notable Achievements:(a) Launch of the Nigeria Police Veterans Foundation to assist retired police officers.(b) Introduction of the annual Nigeria Police Award and Commendations ceremony to encourage NPF officers and personnel to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and service.(c).Implementation of the Young and Secure Project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.(d) Commencement of upgrading and modernizing the curriculum in all Police Training institutions nationwide to ensure relevance, effectiveness, and adherence to best practices.(e) Strengthening of the Police Public Complaints Committee to address instances of police misconduct and brutality against the public. (f).Strengthened Collaboration with INTERPOL to Combat Transnational Crimes.(g) Various initiatives have been launched to bolster cooperation among law enforcement agencies on national and international scales. This includes forming joint task forces to target transnational criminal syndicates and enhancing collaboration with neighboring nations to tackle cross-border criminal activities.

(h) Enhancement of Community Policing Initiatives to Cultivate Positive Relations between Law Enforcement and Local Communities.(i) Enhanced Inter-Agency Cooperation and Coordination to Streamline Law Enforcement Operations.(j) Expansion of Crime Prevention Programs to Reduce Instances of Violent and Property Crimes.(k) Implementation of Measures to Improve Police Accountability and Transparency in Service Delivery.(l) Launching Awareness Campaigns to Educate the Public on Crime Prevention Strategies and Safety Measures.(m) Implementation of Merit-Based Promotion Systems to Recognize Excellence and Commitment among Officers.(n) Establishment of Partnerships with International Law Enforcement Agencies to Combat Transnational Criminal Activities.

(o) Ongoing Review and Enhancement of Policies and Procedures to Address Evolving Security Challenges and Adopt Best Practices.

The Minister in his presentation said that the Ministry of Police Affairs has made significant progress in enhancing the security and welfare of all Nigerians over the past year.

He however, said that efforts will continue, and they are dedicated to further improving the effectiveness and accountability of our law enforcement agencies in serving the nation.