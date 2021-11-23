The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries two days Crusade held in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Nov 23, 2021 General Overseer, The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, (middle) his wife Sister Joy Muoka (left) Head of Communications, Mr. Chidi Lious ,During a two days Crusade on Hope for the needy held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos ...PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI. 0 9 Share Cross Section of Public relation unit singing at a two days Crusade theme ‘Hope for the needy’. Cross section of the youth Choristers singing . General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshipers. Cross section of the worshipers at the Crusade . Healing time ; during a two days Crusade on ‘Hope for the needy ‘held at Chosen revival ground in Ijesha Lagos …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYICrusadedaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram