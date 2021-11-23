Champion Newspapers Limited
The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries two days Crusade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
General Overseer, The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, (middle) his wife Sister Joy Muoka (left) Head of Communications, Mr. Chidi Lious ,During a two days Crusade on Hope for the needy held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos ...PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 9

Cross Section of Public relation unit singing at a two days Crusade  theme ‘Hope for  the needy’.

Cross section of the youth Choristers singing .

General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshipers.

Cross section of the worshipers at the Crusade .

Healing time ; during a two days Crusade on ‘Hope for the needy ‘held at Chosen revival ground in Ijesha Lagos …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

