The Covenant Capital hosts the second edition of Abuja Career Fair

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Almost 1000 participants including students, fresh graduates, NYSC members, job seekers, and employed professionals attended the event attended the second edition of the Abuja Career Fair, organized by The Covenant Capital, a social impact unit of The Covenant Nation, Abuja

The event which held on Saturday at the Abuja Continental Hotel, was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and ultimately contributing to the sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

This year’s event themed; “OPTIMIZE – Making the Most of Your Career Journey”, is a commitment to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), designed to address the issues of unemployment within the metropolis, by providing an exceptional platform to participants at different levels, access to invaluable professional development resources across the public and private sectors.

Attendees of the Abuja Career Fair got to listen to seasoned professionals and get their job-related pain points addressed during the question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions and break-out sessions.

Employers were also available to showcase their organisation, job openings and company culture while attendees learnt about the companies, network and explore potential career opportunities.

In addition, recruiters from a number of companies conducted on-the-spot interviews for employment purposes.

Some of the speakers at the event includes, Victor Banjo, director of education, Lagos Business School; Chizoba Mojekwu, organisational development consultant, GIZ and GFA consulting; Lanre Philips, enterprise and sales manager, Central Africa, HP; and Dooshima Dapo-Oyewole, board member, ISACA, Abuja chapter.

Others are Uko Ekott, head of programs Africa CUSO International; Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, project manager, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council; Olaoluwa Agbaje, senior manager, cyber security, KPMG Nigeria.

Some of the participating firms at the event includes ARM Pensions, Access Pensions, Thrive Agric, Lagos Business School, etc.