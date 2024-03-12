Tension as Senate probes Buhari’s N30trn Ways and Means

.Akpabio inaugurates ad-hoc c’ttee, insists on impartiality.

.

President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, on Monday, inaugurated the Ad-hoc Committee on Ways and Means.

The Committee is charged with investigating the sum of N30 trillion which was released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to fund projects in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The fund which passed through the National Assembly was without details despite the commitment of the executive arm of government to do so.

In his inaugural address, the Senate President urged the Committee members to be impartial, non-compromising and confidential in handling the affairs of the committee.

The Committee followed the adopted resolution of the Senate Joint Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Finance; National Planning; Agriculture; and Appropriations.

Akpabio said the 10th Senate believes in transparency, accountability and good governance, adding that the Committee should prove their commitments as Nigerians are agitating to know how the huge sums of money were used.

The 17 Committee members with Jibrin Isah representing Kogi East Senatorial District as Chairman, were charged to be confidential and keep their investigations away from the prying eyes of journalists.

Akpabio said: “The constitution of this committee is a testament to the Senate’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. It reflects our dedication to addressing the concerns of the Nigerian people and upholding the principles of democracy.

“To the members of this esteemed committee, I implore you to approach your responsibilities with the utmost sense of patriotism, professionalism and integrity.

“Your investigation demands impartiality and fairness, always keeping the public interest and the welfare of our nation at the forefront.

“We must leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the truth. Therefore, conduct thorough inquiries and dig out information that will assist the Senate in making laws for the betterment of our country.”

While thanking the Senate President, the Chairman of the Committee, Jibrin Isah assured the commitment of the panel to the task given to them.

He emphasized that they will not compromise their responsibility given the interest of Nigerians on what happened to the N30 trillion Ways and Means.

The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso; the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein; the Auditor-General of the Federation, Shaakaa Chira; the Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, beneficiary ministries, departments and agencies and institutions.