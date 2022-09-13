Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Group Announces Board Appointments

Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), a Nigerian pro-technology and non-governmental organisation that advocates for sustainability through best practises in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of its inaugural board members.

The board consists of eminent personalities with a proven track record within the telecommunication and technology industries. They are the chairperson, Engr. Abdu-Waya Mohammed, Head Strategy at FCT Internal Revenue Service; the vice-chairperson, Dr (Mrs) Wunmi Hassan, President/CEO, High-Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youth; Iklimatu Abubakar Ramallan, Founder/CEO of IQRAM & IRA Technologies; Dr Chris Uwaje (FNCS, FSP), Chair, Mobile Software Solutions Ltd; and Professor Francis Idachaba, professor of Communication Engineering, Covenant University.

According to Engr. Abdu-Waya, “Nigerian businesses are fast redefining their operations around sustainable business models that create enduring value for all stakeholders and the planet. It is against this backdrop that TTSWG is positioned to propel more action in sustainability across industries by creating a strong network for collaboration.”

Engr Abdu-Waya, while speaking about the announcement of the board members, also said, “It is an honour to serve these highly experienced and inspiring leaders. The sooner we expedite the education of every stakeholder in the sector about sustainability, from product providers to customers, the sooner we begin to protect more of our social and physical environment, health, and wealth for the future.”

The board members are passionate about sustainability practices in ICT and are in alignment with the organisation’s mission and vision.

About Engr. Mohammed Abdu-Waya (Chairperson)

Engr. Abdu-Waya Mohammed is a technology specialist with over 30 years of experience in the world of telecommunications both as an industry practitioner and in academia.

He is currently the Chief Strategy Officer at FCT Internal Revenue Service pushing for the alignment of the Services mandates and its Technology Strategy. He serves on the National Broadband Steering Committee of the NCC.

About Dr. (Mrs.) Omowunmi Hassan (Vice Chairperson)

Dr (Mrs.) Omowunmi Hassan is an IT professional per excellence. She evaluated Nigeria’s Information Technology Policy of 2001 in her PhD research with her results as a major input to the reform and convergence of the major ICT institutions in the country, thereby culminating in a Communications Technology Ministry in Nigeria today. She is the founder and national coordinator of the Women and Youth IT Capacity Building Centre.

About Dr. Chris Uwaje

Dr. Chris Uwaje is acclaimed as the pioneer of the National Information Technology Policy for Nigeria (2000-2002), which created the National IT Development Agency (NITDA). He is a founding member and Fellow of the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS). He is also a Co-Founder, Past President and Fellow of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON).

About Iklimatu Abubakar Ramallan

Iklimatu Abubakar Ramallan is the Founder/CEO of IQRAM and IRA Technologies. She is also the Co-Founder of Secure Agric, a food security focused organisation.

She is experienced in managing and leading teams across multiple sectors. Her interests are in business management and making organisations successful.

About Francis Enejo Idachaba

Francis Enejo Idachaba is a Professor of Communication Engineering at Covenant University and Director of the Covenant University Open and Distance Learning Unit. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a COREN Registered Engineer in Nigeria.