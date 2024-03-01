Techno Oil emerges winner of 2024 NIES Energy Downstream Recognition Award

Techno Oil Group has clinched the 2024 Energy Downstream Recognition Award at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), the latest honour for the company in its pioneering strides in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The company has won a string of awards since 1998 when it opened shop in Nigeria’s crowded downstream sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Techno Oil, described the latest award as delightful and a great honour for the company.

“We are extremely honoured and humbled to receive the 2024 NIES Energy Downstream Recognition Award.

“Nothing compares with the joy of working so hard and being recognized with an award,” Obi told reporters on the sidelines of the award ceremony at Abuja’s Presidential Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power.

The NIES Energy Downstream Recognition Award is given annually in recognition of excellence among captains of industry and companies that have made extra-ordinary impact in the downstream of the energy industry.

“We are grateful to the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the brains behind the award, especially Mr. Brevity Anderson for the recognition of our role in the industry.”

Obi dedicated the award to the management and staff of the company for their professionalism, tenacity, hard work and loyalty – the virtues that make the company to shine from year to year.

She recalled the humble beginning of the company, selling and marketing ESSO brand of lubricants as exclusive franchise holder in 1988 growing and growing steadily into a formidable firm.

According to her, Techno Oil has made a giant leap by setting up a 10,000 Metric Tons Lubricant Blending and Manufacturing Plant with state-of-the-art Quality Assurance Laboratory for its own brand of ISO-certified lubricants.

Obi said that the group was now an integrated, wholly indigenous company with diverse portfolios of prime investments in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing focusing on positioning itself as Nigeria’s leading service provider in the energy sector.

She said that the group also operated a 65,000 Metric-Ton Fuel Terminal Facility, where all fuels marketed by the group are received, stored and eventually distributed.

The terminal is equipped with a 200-metre two-finger jetty that aids receipts of petroleum products through coastal supplies from refineries across the world.

The group is also a major supplier of Diesel, Petrol, Gas Oil, Marine Gas Oil, Marine Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Propane, Butane and Fuel Oil in Nigeria.

In line with the Federal Government’s National LPG Expansion Policy Framework aimed at deepening the adoption of LPG, Techno Oil Group established 8,400 Metric Tons of LPG Coastal Storage Terminal with capacity to load out 6,000 metric tons, an equivalent of 300 trucks of 20 metric tons load daily.

In addition, it has LPG Bottling and Filling Plants and LPG Skids across the country, with a combined capacity of 2,000 Metric Tons responsible for the daily refill and distribution of over 24,000 bottles of LPG cylinders for both domestic and commercial users.

Techno Oil has also established a fully-automated ultra-modern LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Plant, West Africa’s Largest LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Plant, with an annual installed production capacity of over five million pieces of LPG cylinders and a state-of-the-art laboratory and modern testing equipment to ensure quality and safety.

