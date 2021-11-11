TBG set to launch Foundation at upcoming Founders day event

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

The Thursday Business Group (TBG) has concluded plans to host its 6th Founders day with the launch of its Philanthropic arm, the TBG Foundation.

The TBG is a foremost business and social club which consists of young professionals from diverse professions but similar business ideologies and shared values.

General Secretary of the club, Diran Abidakun, in a statement said all is set for the club’s Founders Day event scheduled to hold on 18th of November 2021.

Speaking further Abidakun noted that “The Founders Day is the most significant day in the calendar of our club and such we are marking it with all necessary pump and pageantry it deserves. It is a special occasion where we remember the founding fathers of the club and also recognize important partners and stakeholders including business leaders, public office holders, and philanthropist who are bringing positive and remarkable impact to our society.

Speaking further, Abidakun pointed that key highlight of the event will be the launch of the TBG Foundation.

This Arm of our club will “intervene in the knowledge and skill gap in entrepreneurial studies. This project will be driven through an endowment fund to develop the proposed business hub.

According to him “the club hopes to build the entrepreneurial hub to cater for training, research and development for aspiring entrepreneurs to have a platform to develop their business ideas.

He added that for Nigeria’s economy to grow, we must develop small, medium, and micro-businesses to provide employment and stimulate our economy, hence our decision to embark on this project.

He noted that aside from other key activities for the day is the keynote lecture titled Security and Cultural Diversity, the Challenge in Nigeria and beyond” to be delivered by Johnson Kokumo Assistant Inspector –General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos.

Other dignitaries to be readily recognised include Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Honourable Jimmy Benson, Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola just to mention a few.

TBG was founded by 13 Young professionals on Thursday 17th November 2015 with a focus to enable intellectual business discourse, social interaction, and explore opportunities for shared prosperity.