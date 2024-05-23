Tax evasion: Absence of Binance official, stalls proceedings as Court adjourns to June

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has declared war on tax evaders, warning that residents who connive with fake revenue collectors to defraud the Council will face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Maikalangu expressed disappointment that some residents, despite being aware of the importance of paying taxes, still engage in tax evasion.

He noted that while some residents complied with the Council’s revenue campaign, others colluded with fake revenue collectors to defraud the Council.

Maikalangu emphasized that government at all levels functions effectively when citizens pay their taxes, and urged residents to discharge their civic responsibility by paying their revenue, taxes, and levies into designated AMAC accounts.

The Executive Chairman warned that tax evasion is a serious offense and a crime that deprives the Council of much-needed revenue for providing basic amenities and infrastructure.

To curb tax evasion, the Council has adopted severe measures, including a public awareness campaign and the establishment of a revenue task force to sniff out tax evaders.

Residents who have not paid their taxes since 2021 are advised to do so voluntarily to avoid legal action. Those who paid into wrong accounts or to fake revenue collectors will be required to pay twice, the Chairman said.

Maikalangu warned revenue fraudsters that their days are numbered, and the AMAC Revenue Task Force will clamp down on their activities, apprehend, and prosecute them immediately at the nearest mobile court.

He urged the public to confirm properly before doing business with any revenue collectors and assured that the Council is committed to delivering on its campaign promises.

In conclusion, Maikalangu emphasized that together, residents can make AMAC great by paying their taxes and supporting the Council’s efforts to provide basic amenities and infrastructure.