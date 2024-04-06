Taraba: Three farmers feared dead in stampede

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The National Council of NGOs and Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria Taraba State Chapter has called for decentralization of Farmers in the state as initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary General of NCNCSON Taraba State Chapter Mr Mike N Adiel in Jalingo.

The statement reads in part,

“The call became imperative following alleged stampede leading to death of three farmers at the registration point at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Jalingo.

While appreciating the Taraba State Government for deeming it fit to collate Farmers’ data for future use in resource distribution and other Government interventions,

“The registration should be made easy and accessible to all Farmers in Taraba state.

It added that a do no harm approach must be adopted to safeguard the well-being of the farmers throughout the registration process.

“The State Government should leverage on the expertise of the National Council of NGOs and Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria in addressing problems that farmers are currently facing during the ongoing registration.

“The decentralization of the registration points to ward levels or Community headquarters where local leaders and organisations have intimate knowledge of the farming population can improve accessibility and accuracy.

It laments that the organization is concerned not only about the well-being of the farmers but also about the integrity of data being collated.

The NCNCSON reaffirmed its unalloyed support for the Farmers’ Registration Initiative and other transparent efforts by the present Government aimed at enhancing farming practices, supporting farmers and fostering the development of Taraba State.

On its part, the Taraba State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security/Zip Warehousing Nigeria Limited, announced resumption/change in venue of the earlier suspended registration of farmers as a result of overcrowding of farmers who came out in large numbers at the Ministry.

The Ministry in a statement by its Information/Public Relation Officer Kwarve Eric said,

“The suspension was as a result of a stampede that if not properly managed could have led to loss of many lives in an exercise that started on a good note.

“It is a truism that farmers came out in their large numbers to be enrolled in view of the derivable benefits but at this point, we cannot compromise the safety of citizens.

“We assure farmers that the registration of farmers will continue tomorrow Friday, 5th to Saturday, 6th April, 2024.

Scheduled to hold at the Jolly Nyame Stadium.

Time: 8:00am – 400pm.

‘The Ministry regretted any inconveniences cased by the earlier suspension of the exercise and the change of venue.

Thank you for your understanding as government is committed to bettering the lots of the people, the statement concluded.