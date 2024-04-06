Enugu State constitutes taskforce on water and other public facilities

Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has constituted a taskforce to tackle the menace of vandals in the water and other public facilities in the State.

According to an address by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, to newsmen, the government alerted the people of the growing number of these vandals on Friday April 5, in Enugu.

He explained that in the wee hours of today, at about 2.00 am, hoodlums in astonishing large numbers invaded the site of the ongoing installation of new ductile water pipes near the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Enugu, where they unleashed havoc and destruction on machines and other equipment. The vandals were however successfully repelled by security operatives deployed to the site before reinforcement came from the Ogui Police Station.

This unfortunate development is coming barely two weeks after the Enugu State Government issued a notice of final warning against the vandalization of water facilities in the state.

Sadly, such acts of sponsored and intentional wanton destruction of government water facilities and other critical infrastructure by some unpatriotic elements in the state appear to have intensified.

The incessant attacks on public infrastructure such as water galleries, electrical fittings on solar lights attached to water facilities, damage of both high pressure and distribution pipes by hoodlums, have delayed the reticulation of water to the good people and residents of the state and in some cases denied innocent citizens access to potable water with a huge cost on the government for replacement. Recently, there have also been cases of the destruction of roadside kerbs on newly reconstructed roads by reckless truck drivers,

The government hereby states that such acts of vandalism will henceforth be treated not only as economic sabotage but also as acts of terrorism for which the offenders will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

For the avoidance of doubt, the actions of these saboteurs constitute various serious offences under the Criminal Code Cap 30 Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004. These offences include stealing, malicious damage, amongst others which are punishable by various terms of imprisonment and fine. The State Government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the Law on the perpetrators of these acts.

Government hereby restates its firm resolve to protect all public facilities by reinforcing security surveillance around these facilities, and arresting and prosecuting anybody or group of individuals caught in these acts of sabotage.

Government appeals to members of the public to take ownership of the facilities by protecting them, and reporting the nefarious activities of the vandals and economic saboteurs, using any of our communication channels to send your reports for immediate response.

In the light of all these cases of vandalism, the Enugu State Government is constituting a Taskforce on surveillance and protection of public assets in Enugu State.

The Committee will be led by officers and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and supported by other security agencies. They are to commence their assignment immediately.