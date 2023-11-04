Champion Newspapers Limited
Taraba : Gov. Kefas seeks to partner USADF for poverty reduction

EMMANUEL AWARI- Jalingo

 

The State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has sought the partnership of the United States African Development Foundation USADF to develop key sectors for poverty reduction in the state.

 

He stated this during a meeting with the Country Programme Coordinator of USADF in Nigeria, Mr Andrew Echono, in Abuja, the Governor expressed confidence in the solutions of USADF to deal with poverty, adding that it is very realistic, workable, and achievable.

 

Dr Agbu Kefas assured that Taraba State will partner and collaborate with USADF to advance opportunities for growth and development in the state.

 

The Governor noted that he will be involved in all the processes of the programmes of USADF to ensure that the state benefits from it.

 

In his remarks, the Programme Coordinator of USADF in Nigeria, Mr Andrew Echono, explained that the foundation intervenes and funds projects in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and women and youth empowerment among others.

 

According to him, the foundation provides grants for small-scale farmers to build infrastructures in rural communities to support local economies and job creation.

 

He further informed the Governor that USADF has entered into agreements with several states and pursuing various projects that are operated by providing matching grants for projects in rural communities after signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU even as he expressed readiness to sign such an agreement with the Taraba State Government.

 

