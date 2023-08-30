Take a step at a time, Baderinwa tells Lagos Corps members

The State Coordinator of NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Yetunde Abimbola Baderinwa has stressed the importance of taking things one step at a time.

She also encouraged corps members not to be overwhelmed by the challenges they may face during their service year but instead approach each obstacle with patience and perseverance.

Mrs. Baderinwa, shared invaluable advice with Corps Members in a heartwarming interview with the Corps correspondents of the Orientation Broadcasting Service (OBS), at the ongoing 2023 Batch B Stream II orientation course, Iyana Ipaja camp, Agege.

Emphasizing the plethora of opportunities available in Lagos, she urged Corps Members to embrace these challenges and make the most of them while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the city.

Mrs. Baderinwa stressed the importance of tackling challenges and pursuing goals step by step.

She acknowledged that Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, offers both highs and lows, advising Corps Members to steer clear of negativity and embrace emotional intelligence.

She urged them to always unwind after the hustle and bustle of Lagos and revealed her practice of listening to music and engaging in enjoyable activities.

Her heartfelt advice resonated with the Corps Members, reminding them to navigate the NYSC journey with patience, positivity, and resilience.

