Suspected drug dealer crushes NDLEA officer while fleeing arrest in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has launched a manhunt for Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, a suspected drug dealer.

Kayode reportedly crushed an NDLEA operative while evading arrest in the Lekki area of Lagos.

In a statement signed by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s media director on Wednesday, the agency said Kayode, who is now at large, knocked down the agency’s operative during a search of his house on August 18, 2023.

Babafemi said the NDLEA recovered 10.5kg of ‘loud’ weed in Kayode’s apartment.

“Anti-narcotics officers of the agency had on Friday 18th August stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni close, Lekki, Lagos for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house,” the statement reads.

“Although he was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he however returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbours compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

“A thorough search of his apartment however led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment.”

Babafemi said Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, (Retd) NDLEA chairman, has ordered the deployment of appropriate operational assets “to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding.”

.As Police arrest 12 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ for burying newborn alive, begin probe

However, the Port Harcourt Local Government Authority Area Security Watch and policemen have arrested about 12 suspected internet fraudsters who allegedly buried a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island, Rivers State capital on Wednesday morning.

The operation which followed a tip-off was in conjunction with the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch.

The arrest of the suspected Yahoo boys followed credible information received by the vigilante from residents who saw a group of boys conducting incantation and digging the ground by the waterfront.

Chairman of PLGA Security Watch who doubles as Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, Victor Ohaji, disclosed the incident to newsmen.

He disclosed that, on getting the information, he alerted the Azikiwe Police Division in Diobi, Port Harcourt and the officials of the state neighborhood Agency.

Thereafter, I immediately mobilised my men, but on getting to the spot where we were told the suspects were by the waterfront, the ‘yahoo’ boys’ had left.

Ohaji, however, said on closer observation, it was discovered that the suspected ‘yahoo’ boys’ buried something at the waterfront.

The CSO of Eagle Island said he directed his men to dig the ground, where they found the lifeless body of a newborn baby boy and was exhumed.

He said his men, the police and neighbourhood men started coming to the area in search of the renegades, which they eventually sighted coming out of a hotel.

Ohaji stated, “When we dug the place, we saw a newborn baby, a bouncing baby boy. Very fine boy that they buried.

” Immediately I called the Situation Officer of Eagle Island and informed him of our discovery so that he can relate to the Divisional Police Officer he is working with.

“Immediately, the police and neighbourhood watchmen joined us. So we started going around Eagle Island to see if we could find the suspects.

“We even moved from one hotel to another in the area, and lo and behold, we saw them coming out from a hotel. And as soon as we highlighted from the car, they (suspects) started running.

“So, we chased after them and apprehended them. There were twelve of them. So we took them to the police station and the baby.”

Continuing, he said, “While we were there, the leader of this yahoo boys was shouting, ranting that his father is a Major General and that nothing will happen.

“He said even if they bury full human being, nothing will happen. The boy went on ranting that his father was coming. So we handed them to the police.”

Ohaji called on the Rivers State Government to assist the outfit with with vehicles and logistics to improve on the good work they are doing.

“All we want is for the state to be peaceful. So the government should please assist us, ” he stated.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation is ongoing.

She stated, “Yes, we can confirm the incident. They were arrested by the police with the help of vigilantes..

” The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation. ”

Meanwhile, a human rights advocate and National Coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, Prince Wiro, described the incident as the height of wickedness and man’s inhumanity to man.

Wiro stated, “We call on the police to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that the suspects are prosecuted.

“We also commend the security operatives for the promoted response and support to the vigilante leading to the arrest, ” he said.