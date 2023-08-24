20  customers emerge as winners in Access Bank Diamond Extra Season 15 in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Access bank plc has rewarded loyal customers under it’s Season 15 Diamond Extra with many customers smiling home with great awards.

The event which held at the Access bank Ogui Road branch drew a lot of customers, members of the public as well as bank officials.

Speaking to newsmen after the event, the Accessbank Regional Manager in Enugu, Dan Nze Kanu described the event as” a product of the bank which we leverage to reward loyal customers of the bank, that is loyal saving customers”pointing out that it is always good to give back to the new and old customers.

“It is a way of saying thank you”, he said.

On how winners emerge, Kanu said that Diamond Extra is automated and the qualifying package is the availability of 5000 naira in one’s account, explaining that the National Lottery Commission and other government agencies do monitor the programme.

“The bottom line is just having 5000 naira in your account” stressing that even when you fail to win you still stand the chance of being a winner some other time.

Speaking earlier in the same vein, Mrs Adaeze Umeh, the Bank’s Customer Liabilities Manager enthused that today is the launch Season 15 Diamond Extra product of the bank in Enugu with the theme of “Extra Awuf”

“We have been bubbling since morning, we had over 300 customers come out to see what we actually we have in this new season.

” We are looking forward to reward 8484 customers, we are looking forward to make 20 new millionaires, we are looking for to rewarding 14000 persons to study digital courses that will affect the lives of people, we are looking forward to rewarding people with 500000 250000 naira and many more awards”

Interesting, she said, just having 5000 naira is a qualifier.

Adaeze declared that “we have everything for new and old customers.”