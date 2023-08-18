Subsidy removal: FG dishes out N5bn palliative to states, FCT

. Allocates five trucks of rice for each state

. As NEC sets up Ad-hoc Committee to negotiate with organise labour

By Adekunle Adesuji

Federal Government on Thursday announced a N5bn palliative for each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory to cushion the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, made the announcement in Abuja when he spoke to State House correspondents at the end of a National Economic Council meeting.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the meeting at State House .

He said it was part of measures taken by the government to bring temporary solutions to the high cost of living caused by the fuel subsidy removal as government continued to work with more enduring programmes.

Zulum said the state governments are to purchase 100,000 bags of rice and beans among other items for distribution to citizens.

He revealed that each of the 36 states of the federation is to receive five trucks of rice and other items for distribution to citizens.

Also speaking at the briefing, Anambra state governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo said that the efforts of both federal and state governments are geared towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

He added that the end game of every government policy is to improve the welfare of citizens.

However, The National Economic Council (NEC) has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to engage with the leadership of labour unions in a bid to create a forum for dialogue towards resolving issues surrounding the petrol subsidy removal across the States,

The decision was reached at the 135th meeting of NEC chaired by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Thursday.

The committee comprises the Nigerian Governors Forum Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Anambra State,Chukwuma Soludo; Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Vice President said the committee will liaise with the leadership of labour unions in the country to find a way forward on the emerging issues in the interest of the nation.

Council also received progress reports on the ongoing nationwide distribution of rice, grains, fertilizer, other items to States and N5 billion financial support, provided by the Federal Government and commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their interventions.

NEC then noted various interventions by State governments and urged them to upscale the distribution of palliatives towards alleviating the suffering of citizens especially the vulnerable groups.

NEC also mourned the death of some military personnel in Niger State and observed a minute silence in honour of deceased, while commiserating with their families.

Below are other highlights of the meeting:

Excess Crude Account from 19th July to 14th August, 2023, $473,754.57

Stabilisation Account from 18th July to 14th August, N30,346,557,405.12

Natural Resources Account from 18th July to 14th August 2023, N115,175,616,159.65