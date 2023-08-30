Stratech Properties Ltd. Appoints Prof. Hamman Tukur Sa’ad, as The Chairman, Board of Directors

Stratech Properties Limited, a real estate company has announced the appointment of a new Chairman, Professor Hamman Tukur Sa’ad.

This was stated during the company’s Board of Director’s meeting held on 1st of, August, 2023 in Abuja

Sa’ad is a consummate architect and an academia. A Professor of Architecture at the famous Ahmadu Bello University, ABU since 1987 and later became Vice Chancellor at FUTA, Minna after a memorable academic career at ABU, his alma mater, spanning about four decades. He is also an Ex Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Borno and Bauchi State, Nigeria.

He was awarded The Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari and he is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architect (FNIA), He is the newly appointed *Chairman, Stratech Board of Directors,* effective from August 1st 2023. The appointment is for 3 years, 2023 – 2026

Professor Sa’ad completed his doctoral studies at the University of Michigan in 1981. He was visiting Professor at McGill University, Montreal, Canada from 1989-1990. Also in 1990 he was Visiting Scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, Cambridge, USA.

It also confirmed the stepping down of the immediate past Chairman, Arc. (Prince) Nurudeen .L. AbdulQuardi, to the position of *Executive Vice Chairman,* Stratech Properties Ltd, effective from the 1st of August 2023.

The appointment has been duly approved by Board members of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, The Managing Director/CEO of Stratech Properties said, “The appointment of Prof. Sa’ad will further impact positively on the company’s productivity and delivery in the real estate industry.

Stratech Properties Limited is a real estate firm that offers premium services to her clientele in Real Estate Management, Development, Brokerage, Agency, Investment, and Consulting.