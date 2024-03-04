STL Trustees, STL Asset Management Partner LASG to Empower 125 Women

In a significant initiative to mark International Women’s Day 2024, STL Trustees and STL Asset Management has joined forces with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to empower women through skill acquisition.

The program, held in Surulere, witnessed the participation of 125 women eager to enhance their skills and contribute to economic prosperity.

The program encompassed diverse training sessions, spanning cosmetology, makeup, Gele tying, photography, arts and crafts, Adire making, and catering.

The Managing Director of STL Trustees Limited, Funmi Ekundayo, underscored that it is essential to empower women in the nation as a means to mitigate poverty. She pointed out that the skills being offered represent rapidly evolving opportunities with significant potential for high patronage.

Ekundayo encouraged participants to approach their learning endeavors with dedication, emphasising the importance of taking the skills acquired seriously for optimal results.

Speaking on the partnership with Lagos State, she said: ” This year to commemorate International Women’s Day, STL Trustees decided to partner with the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. When you look at what is going on right now in the nation there are a lot of economic struggles across board and everyone is affected no matter the level of your income, hence the need to continually capacitate people for additional income capabilities.

“So, we looked around and thought about what will be a very impactful project that we can support to commemorate International Women’s Day going by the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which is, ‘Inspiring Inclusion’, we decided to partner with the ministry.”

She added that her firm would continue to partner with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She further added that her firm would consider sponsoring a few participants who excel and require start-up support to aid their business ventures.