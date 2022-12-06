Step up measures to reduce security challenges during Yuletide Season – Edo NUJ urges CP Dankwara

CHRIS AKHABUE

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council has charged the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara, to step up measures to further reduce security challenges, especially kidnapping along the Benin-Auchi, Benin-Lagos, and other highways during the Yuletide season.

Chairman of the state council of NUJ, Comrade Festus Alenkhe, while playing host to the police commissioner urged him to place his operatives around Benin suburbs to ensure a hitch-free road journey and peaceful yuletide celebration.

He said though the security situation in Benin metropolis is stabilized, the new CP should do everything in his power to build on the success recorded by his predecessor and extend the improved security to the outskirts of the state.

“Sir, Benin City is calm now but crimes have been extended outside Benin City, especially around the Benin-Lagos expressway.

” I want you to put your men in every kilometer of the road so as to protect motorists who will be traveling during this festive period,” Alenkhe said.

On his part, Dankwara assured that his command is willing to lend his ear to the Edo people in a bid to address the security issues across the state.

He, therefore, pledged to sustain the harmonious relationship between the media and his command, stressing that collective efforts between the duo would go a long way in ensuring a crime-free state.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline