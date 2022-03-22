Stay away from work on Mondays and be punished, says Govt

The government of Imo State has warned civil servants to ignore any call not to go to work on Monday or be ready to be punished for staying away from office.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, adequate arrangements for security is put in place to ensure they are in the office to do their work.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all indigenes and residents of Imo state that Government has not authorised any public holiday or sit at home across the state, either today, Monday, March 21,2022 or any other working day

“Consequently, everyone is advised to go about his or her normal duties.

“Civil servants are particularly advised to ensure that they are in their offices discharging their responsibilities. Those who abstain from duty without authorisation will be sanctioned accordingly

“Government hereby assures all indigenes and residents of adequate security as they go about their lawful activities.”