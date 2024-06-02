State women leaders condemn efforts to replace APC National Woman Leader, Mary Alile-Idele

.. Praise her commitment to Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

State Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), fr the 36 states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have condemned efforts by disgruntled elements to replace the party’s National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Alile-Idele.

The state women leaders who converged in Abuja last weekend passed a vote of confidence on their leader during a solidarity visit at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

The solidarity visit was triggered by the actions of some female protesters who stormed the APC headquarters early last week to demand the resignation or replacement of the National Women Leader, accusing her of negligence and the pursuit of personal interests.

The State Women Leaders, who spoke through six zonal representatives passed a ‘Vote of Confidence’ on the party’s National Woman Leader and said that at the rate she was going, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election victory in 2027 will be assured without much stress.

Plateau State APC Woman Leader, Mrs. Afniki Dangin, while announcing the vote of confidence, said the National Woman Leader is competent and has carried the 36 states and FCT women along.

Dangin said each state has seen the impact of the work by the national woman leader and added that state women leaders decided not only to appreciate her but to tell the whole world that she has been doing well and they were behind her.

“Our President himself has said it that women are the bedrock of the society and women are the ones who came out en-masse to vote but I can assure you that with you, women will even do more in 2027. With you, at the rate at which you are going, we can assure the President that he is coming back in 2027 without no doubt.

“Based on that as I stand bold to say that on behalf of Plateau and Nigeria, we say that we pass a vote of confidence on you and we are willing and ready to move along with you to take the women in Nigeria to higher height,” Dangin said.

Similarly, the Borno State Woman Leader, Fatika Kenna Monguno, who spoke for Northeast zone, said the women of the region were 100 percent behind the national woman leader and there was no going back on their resolve to back Mary.

Fatika said: “We agreed, we the APC women of Northeast we give 100% support to our National Woman Leader. Madam, I came because we saw many rubbish in the newspapers; people that are talking evil about you are lying. They are not members of our party. All members of our party, we are 100% behind you. No going back.”

In her response, the APC National Woman Leader, Alile-Idele thanked the state women leaders for the confidence reposed in her, saying that she has been working tirelessly to ensure that they are on top of their game by delivering on their mandates and getting what duly belongs to women.

Alile-Idele assured that she will continue to speak for all APC women in Nigeria and in the diaspora saying they will all work together in supporting the APC led Federal Government.

“We must applaud the government. We will support the government, we will back the government and more are coming. Of course, women are like Oliver Twist. We will always ask for more and we must use this opportunity to express our gratitude to the First Lady of this country.

“The First Lady is wonderful, a woman with a good heart, a woman that knows that her children are there; a woman that loves all Nigerian women and I can tell you she particularly loves APC women because we are her first born.

“She did everything possible to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda gets to every woman in this country. So, my dear state women leaders, I appreciate you and thank you for the vote of confidence that you have passed on me and I must tell you that we will hold our hands together and we will work together as a team,” the national woman leader said.