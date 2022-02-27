SpeedChecker rates Airtel Fastest Network provider in Nigeria

SpeedChecker helps mobile operators get a better understanding of their network from the end-user perspective by collecting billions of KPIs directly from mobile devices, analysing RAN data from OSS counters, giving comprehensive reports that show why the quality of network is good or bad, and the tangible steps to improve it.
The report highlights the data point samples collected from 3,436,863 mobile devices, collected between January 2021 and January 2022 from end user devices running Android and iOS systems in different countries across Africa, thus providing a true picture of how the mobile networks are performing on the continent according to download speeds.