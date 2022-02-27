South East group slams Okechukwu over reckless comments against Bala Mohammed

A South East Group, the Igbo Progressive Front (IPF), has slammed Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), over what they described as his “reckless, vulgar, and gutter sniping comments” against Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The group, in a statement at the weekend, described his comments as “unguarded” and the “worst kind of diatribe, which only serves to muddy and reduce our real politik by lowering the discourse crucial to achieving the best outcome for the Nigerian people in the forth coming 2023 general elections”.

In the press statement signed by the President of the group, Mazi Njoku Mbamalu, it cautioned the VON Director General “to bridle his tongue and take his ill feelings elsewhere”, stating however that “It is evident that Mr Okechukwu is deflecting from the disorganization and disunity that inhabits his party, APC, through his display. Such aggression and failure cannot be transferred. Where the opposition PDP has shown cohesion and direction, the ruling APC is playing a catch up and fighting internal fires to appear electable”.

The Igbo group stated that, ” Mr Osita Okechukwu sees daily how his own people are complaining bitterly about their treatment and marginalization in Nigeria, yet he remains aloof and distant in engagement that would have doused tension and bring about a remedy. The Igbo youths are being brutalized and detained by the government he (Osita Okechukwu) is a part of. He has been and remains far removed in assisting to remedy the situation, because he is myopic in his self-interest.

“It is indeed comical that Osita Okechukwu, a proud supporter of Buhari’s “97% and 5%” politics; also a great defender of a nepotistic leadership; a cheer leader of a government that has reportedly used force against Igbo youths, will have the temerity to make uncouth comments about governor Bala Mohammed who is an acknowledged de-tribalised Nigerian. The Bauchi governor remains an inclusionist and a champion of diversity.

“Therefore, with great astonishment and disbelief, we wonder why a pan-national figure who authored the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ that made the former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan an Acting President of Nigeria, would be described as an ethnic irredentist or chauvinist by the DG of VON”.

The group however described Senator Bala Mohammed as a “Fulani who stood up to support Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, an Ijaw man, at a time crisis in the nation. Bala did his duty and spent his political life so far working in the interest of the nation. Bala’s actions are not the acts of a chauvinistic tribalist.

“In fact, we are reliably aware that Mr Osita Okechukwu has once enjoyed the benevolence of Senator Bala Mohammed when the Bauchi governor was the FCT Minister, especially In his time of desperate need. Indeed, it is shocking that Mr Okechukwu is now trying to portray the same man he had praised in private as wonderful and kind, as a vile and despicable in public.

“We therefore call on the VON DG to rather than continue his attacks further on governor Bala Muhammed, he should deal with his case at the EFCC Office where there is alleged criminal charges against him, or he should go to the Presidential Villa which has abandoned him to his fate. No amount of grandstanding and vitriol aimed at a true progressive and patriot like Bala Mohammed will give him favour or diminish Bala before the Nigerian electorates.

“Clearly, Osita is being haunted by sheer personal frustration arising from the alleged criminal case against him and a tragic sense of under-achievement. His inability to yet discharge the case against him is still his major problem”, the group fumed.

Going spiritual, the Igbo group also warned Okechukwu to be mindful about the spiritual judgement of karma, saying that Senator Bala Muhammed’s goodness towards him might work against him.

