Sovereign Trust Insurance scales up CSR, tags FRSC on road safety campaign

By Kelvin Egerue
(L-R) Segun Bankole, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Jesutomitope Mala, Route Commander, Youth Safety Education Officer, FRSC, Lagos Sector Command and Akinwunmi Akinrinmade, Assistant General Manager, Oil & Gas Department, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc during the courtesy visit paid to the Underwriting Firm by the representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command.
Representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command recently paid courtesy visit on Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc in Lagos. The visit is in connection with the collaboration between FRSC and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc on “Road Safety Advocacy” to Nigerian Youths and road users in the country.

The Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc Mr Segun Bankole who received the delegation was nominated as an FRSC Celebrity Special Marshal. As a Celebrity Marshal, the Spokesperson for the organization is expected amongst other things, monitor road users with a view to providing constructive feedbacks to the Corps, carry out traffic controls and rescue operations in case of emergencies and also engage in advocacy and public enlightenment to road users. The induction of all the CSMs nominated by the Corps will done on August 12, 2023 at a ceremony tagged, “Youth Hangout” to commemorate the UN International Youth Day.

