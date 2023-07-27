Bauchi  confirms  2 deaths from diphtheria  outbreak in six local government  area

From SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency has confirmed that Two people died following the outbreak of Diphtheria in 6 Local Government areas of Bauchi State.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Wednesday in during a press

briefing on the outbreak in the state at the Emergency Operation Centre Bauchi, the Executive chairman of the Agency Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said 58 samples have been collected from January to date.

According to him, ” Out of this number 3 are confirmed diphtheria cases from the laboratory out of which two deaths have been reported from Jama’are local government area”.

He also disclosed that the cases are mostly among Fulani normands and children with zero dose of immunisations.

The Executive Chairman added,” The disease is among children between ages eight months to four years and there is a case of a seven years old, the agency had to close schools in Jama’are local government area because of reported cases in a school ‘.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said that re-active vaccination will be conducted to all the pupils irrespective of immunisation status in the schools.

Speaking on yellow fever, he revealed that there is an outbreak in the state with 248 suspected cases from Dambam, Ganjuwa and Jama’are local government areas., adding that ” we have nine presumptive positive cases out of which five have been confirmed”.

He lamented on the delay in confirming a positive case as it takes almost five to seven months for laboratory results to come out.

” Samples from the State are taken to the National reference laboratory in Abuja where they are taken to Dakar Senegal, that is the problem we are facing”,

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said