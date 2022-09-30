Some Ogun PDP leaders funded to derail Adebutu’s guber bid -Adedokun-Abioye

The Ado- Odo / Ota Local Government Coordinator of Join the Restructuring Campaign (JTRC), a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group in Ogun State, Hon. Rofiat Adedokun-Abioye, has raised the alarm on plans by some disgruntled members of the party in the state to frustrate the gubernatorial bid of the winner of the May 25, 2022 Ogun State PDP governorship primary election, Dr. Ladi Adebutu.

Adedokun -Abioye, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen after the group’s meeting at Ota, Ogun State recently, said some leaders loyal to a disbanded faction of the party have been induced with huge sums of money to frustrate Dr. Adebutu’s bid for the state governorship seat.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Thursday nullified all primaries conducted by the PDP in Ogun State for the 2023 general elections and ordered fresh primaries within 14 days from the day of the court ruling.

The JTRC leader, who was the Councillorship flag bearer of the party in Sango Ota ward of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area during the July 24, 2021 Ogun State Local Government elections, noted that the series of court cases and injunctions were decoys to derail the Ogun PDP campaigns.

She described the Thursday court ruling as a set back to the party as it happened when the political parties had just commenced their campaigns ahead of the forthcoming general elections, stressing that it was a ploy to cause the party unnecessary distractions.

“Central to the plot is the timing of the planned court rulings, which have been well scripted for the official commencement of campaigns and few days to governorship elections with a view to unsettle the Ogun State PDP and scuttle Dr. Ladi Adebutu’s gubernatorial bid”, she said.

Adedokun -Abioye, however, implored Dr. Adebutu and all the other winners in the earlier conducted May 25 primaries, Chief Ganiyu Dada ( Senate), Alhaji Sikiru Mustapha-Banana (House of Representatives), Barrister Seyi Ojugbele (House of Assembly for Ota State constituency) and Hon. Abayomi Tella ( House of Assembly for Ado-Igbesa State constituency), not to be deterred by the current turn of events, but to remain resolute, focused, undaunted and have faith in the Almighty to see the party through the ongoing travails.

She thank ed and appreciated the party’s stakeholders in the state for their supports and commitments to Dr. Adebutu and other winners in the May 25 primaries, stressing that all hands must, however, be on deck to work assiduously towards returning them whenever INEC decides to organise fresh primaries.

