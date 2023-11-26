Soludo on a boat, then Keke and Okada, as he visits neglected Anambra communities

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, literally showed the milk of kindness, care, empathy and compassion as leader when he took a trip to Olumbanasa, a community hidden in Anambra West Council Area of Anambra State.

No Governor in the history of Anambra has dared this adventure. None, as matter of fact, has visited these neglected communities.

One striking thing about the trip was the fact that Governor Soludo could have opted to embark on the trip by helicopter, because of the difficult terrain. No! He chose to go by boat; this, in his words is for him to appreciate what ndị Anambra living there, go through on a daily basis.

A trip of more than two hours on the river Niger. But, as expected, the journey was filled with excitement, anticipation and a sense of adventure and most importantly, it afforded the Governor the opportunity to play host to the communities’ stakeholders, journalists and locals.

The boat navigated through open waters, signalling the very first time a sitting Governor of the state would visit Olumbanasa. On disembarking from the boat, the Governor boarded keke and Okada to navigate the difficult terrain

You can imagine what the Governor looked like in a boat, keke and Okada. Yes! As he rides keke then Okada through the bush paths, to all his destinations within the community. The Governor literally threw aside officialdom and mingled freely with everyone in the communities

Governor Soludo shared the story behind his decision to run for the office of Governor in the first place.

The Governor dropped his message of peace for the warring communities in Olumbanasa, asking them to pursue peace if they want sustainable progress and development.

He revealed the dearness of Anambra West to his mind, pointing out that the visit is a fulfillment of his campaign promise, and expressed optimism of assessing the Anambra West Local Government headquarters by road, by the end of December.

He assured of helping the people of the various communities to realize their fullest potentials by rebuilding the needed infrastructures, security, among others

Among the places visited by the Governor were Alla, Odekpe, Onugwa and Igbedor.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka, Commissioner for Transportation, Barr Patricia Igwebuike, Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, among others accompanied the Governor who was joyfully received by the Traditional Rulers and community members.