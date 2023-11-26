Imo worries over fronting of forged C of Os by land grabbers

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Following the discovery of forged certificate of occupancy, ( C of Os) in Imo State by the government, the general public has been warned to be careful about the documents they parade about

An official statement signed and issued by the state Commissioner for Information and strategy Hon Mbadiwe Emelumba , says it has to draw attention of the general public that since the inception of the administration of Gov. Hope Uzodimma, in January, 2020, it has not approved any allocation of land except for public institutions.

In the release , it was stated clearly that any land allocation documents being paraded as purportedly issued by the government are fake and illegal.

“The government is aware that Certificate of Occupancy titles have been forged and back dated to cover illegal land allocations by some unscrupulous public officers”.

It therefore warned that anyone caught with such forged C of O’s will be made to face the full weight of the law.

it also noted, that government is aware that some desperate land grabbers are determined to illegally encroach on lands recovered by the government as, according to him, contained in relevant government White Papers.

The release reads “Those concerned should take notice that the government will not hesitate to demolish any structure erected on such recovered lands at any time and at any stage they are detected, without recourse to anybody”.