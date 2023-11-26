Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo worries over fronting of forged C of Os by land grabbers

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri

 

 

 

Following  the  discovery  of  forged  certificate of occupancy, ( C of Os) in Imo State by the  government, the  general public  has  been  warned  to be careful  about  the  documents they  parade  about

 

 

An official statement  signed  and issued by  the  state  Commissioner  for Information  and strategy  Hon Mbadiwe Emelumba , says it has to draw attention of the general public that since the inception of the administration of  Gov.  Hope Uzodimma, in January, 2020, it has not approved any allocation of land except for public institutions.

 

 

In the  release , it was stated clearly that any  land allocation documents being paraded as purportedly issued by the government are fake and illegal.

 

“The government is aware that Certificate of Occupancy titles have been forged and back dated to cover illegal land allocations by some unscrupulous public officers”.

 

It therefore warned that anyone caught with such forged C of O’s will be made to face the full weight of the law.

 

it also noted, that government is aware that some desperate land grabbers are determined to illegally encroach on lands recovered by the government as, according to him, contained in relevant government White Papers.

 

The release reads  “Those concerned should take notice that the government will not hesitate to demolish any structure erected on such  recovered lands at any time and at any stage they are detected, without recourse to anybody”.

