Soludo flags off sustainable clean and green Anambra campaign

Pamela Eboh

In a bid to ensure sustainable development in the state, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has launched the Anambra Drainage Desilting Campaign and Operation towards making Anambra the cleanest state in Nigeria.

The campaign kicked-off at Ochanja market in Onitsha South Local Government Council.

Addressing the traders and residents who had gathered in large numbers to witness the event, Governor Soludo stated that his visit to Ochanja market was to inspect the level of waste debris in the market. He recalled cleaning up the area last year, but regretted the waste reappeared after the rains.

According to the Governor, Anambra and Ochanja must be clean. He stated that adequate planning will be made to properly channel flooding.

He revealed that previous plans under past governments to address flooding issues were ineffective. He lamented the fact that some vendors sell on the streets and willfully dump their waste in the gutters thereby clogging the drainages.

“We are launching a programme today to create a clean and sustainable Anambra. The rainy season has arrived, and we are here to help with this recurring issue.

“Ndi Anambra is not known for filth! The air pollution being emitted is hazardous and can cause illness in the body. A trader who inhales polluted odours for up to 8 hours a day stands the risk of being ill

“As a government, we have a duty to fulfill. The Ochanja market, to which the entire world comes to trade, is filthy. “We will clean up the waste, and all of the gutters will be clean so that water can flow properly without flooding,” Soludo said.

“Shops built across gutters must be demolished!” All traders who used plywood to cover their gutters should remove it for massive desilting.

Anyone who fails to do so and the government does it for them will be fined. We are beginning the operations today and redirecting all waters to the Niger River.

“Everyone has a part to play!” I’ve heard of people collecting illegal levies from traders! They are not from the government, but rather Agberos. We will form enforcement teams and arrest and imprison anyone caught in the act.

“Ochanja must reclaim its former glory!” People from other states will be embarrassed to come here and buy, preferring to do business in other neighboring states” Soludo noted.

The traders informed the Governor that illegal levies are collected by the Chairman of the Ochanja market. The Governor subsequently barred anyone from collecting levies from traders again.

He also stated that traders must come out once a week between the hours of 8am to 10am to clean up before the markets before opening for trading.

The Governor further restrained them from dumping solid waste in the gutters, which clogs the drainage systems.

The Governor reiterated that under his watch, Anambra will emerge as the cleanest state in Nigeria if all works towards it

He also encouraged them to plant trees affirming that green is the colour of life. He claims that planting trees will allow them to breathe clean, natural air.

Soludo used the medium to summon all Agberos to leave Onitsha right away.

The Governor emphasized that touting is not a vocation. He added that a special task

force has been formed to get rid of touts and restore sanity back into the system

Soludo stated that if the people are determined to see Agberos leave Onitsha for good, they will, and the government will greatly assist them in doing so.

In a vote of thanks, Reverend Father Christian Onuekwusi thanked the Governor on behalf of the people of Onitsha South for coming to Ochanja to launch this campaign, which he described as an outstanding move. He prayed for the Governor’s success in all his endeavors.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Secretary to State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Environment, Felix Odimegwu, Commissioner for Special Duties, Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghamba, Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okomma, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Collins Nwabunwanne, MD ASWAMA, Mike Ozoemena, MD Ocha Brigade, Celestine Anaere, MD ANSIPPA, Mark Okoye, Chief of Protocol, Chinedu Nwoye Glamour amongst others were also at the event

In another development ,The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR has inaugurated the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation Board.

The Board, which is tasked with disrupting the system in a way that is consistent with the Governor’s transformation agenda and the yearnings of ndi Anambra for proper housing fit for the twenty-first century, is chaired by former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Emeka Sibeudu.

The Governor performed the function at Government Lodge, Amawbia

The members of the board include Dr. Obiorah Walter C. Eze, Chief Leon Mezue, Barr. Ikechukwu Onyeabor, Mr. Emmanuel Okey Okafor, Hon. Chike Emmanuel Anyaonu, Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeaku, Mr Edwin Ejike and Barr. Nkoli Ebede.

Other members include Mrs. Jane Okafor (Head Media), Ernest Onwumere (SSA Housing), Dr. Nkiru Aso (SSA Housing), Nwankwo Nwabufo (OSSG), Nworah Patrick (OSSG).

The Governor recalled meeting with the Chairman a few weeks ago and discussing the importance of holding the inauguration after procrastinating for so long.

He stated that the board is critical because it is aligned with his transformational agenda for housing, which is one of man’s basic needs.

Soludo, who bemoaned Nigeria’s millions of housing deficit, said that Anambra lacks adequate housing data which is critical

“Your functions ascribed to the corporation are so vast,” he said, “but we know everything about the commission is building housing estates, and all I’m asking is that this is the time to build quality houses for ndi Anambra.”

“I must commend the MD of Housing, Chike Anyaonu. The corporation was able to remit revenue to the government for the first time in many years. It’s great that it’ll be coming monthly, but we’ll be setting revenue targets for all of the agencies very soon; the possibilities are endless.

“The current estates are not what one would expect in an ‘A’ state such as Anambra. We should have a mantra that says, “This is not how houses in Anambra are supposed to be.”

“Our estates should be built with complete streets and pedestrian walkways. There can be no estate without pedestrian walkways. We appear to be the only people on the planet who do not build where people walk. It is not a liveable estate if it is missing. People should be able to get out of their homes and go for a walk in order for the estate to be considered livable “Soludo persisted.

Some people in the country, according to Soludo, want to cut corners and please a few people, but we must strive to build quality, long-lasting estates.

He imagined people visiting Anambra to commend how estates should be built, to develop a modern housing estate, and to redesign existing ones.

“We want our estates to be models in terms of drainage, pathways, a clean and green environment, having waste disposals; it should be a complete, end-to-end modernization process.” Even if it means forming a partnership, you can accomplish a lot.

“I would like to believe that in the future, this corporation will expand from building commercial houses to mass housing development for workers, middle to low income earners, and so on,” he said.

The Governor emphasized that he also wants a housing estate for the elderly because our society, particularly Nigerian society, does not care much for this group of people, and many elderly people are lonely and dying silently.

He thanked the board members for accepting to serve, describing it as a huge arm in making his transformational agenda a reality, saying ndi Anambra can’t settle for anything less than the best.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman of the board, former Deputy Governor Emeka Sibeudu thanked Governor Soludo for including them in his transformation agenda. He assured the Governor that his team would be very disruptive in carrying out their duties and that the state would not be disappointed with the results.

The Secretary to the state Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, MD Anambra Housing Development Corporation, Hon Chike Anyaonu, Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okomma, Ernest Onwumere others attended the event.