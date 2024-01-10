Soludo Bids farewell to Fr. Ebube Muonso’s mother, pledges support for decent burial

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR has commiserated with Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, aka, Ebube Muonso) and his family on the death of their mother, Ezinne Grace Udefi Obimma, (Nee Onyenze) who passed away at the age of 88 years.

A funeral mass in her honour was held at St. Williams Catholic Church Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Having wished everyone a happy New Year, the Governor welcomed everyone who had travelled outside of the state to Anambra, the light of the nation.

Soludo recallsd that when he came into office, eight local governments, including Ukpor which alone had three camps, had been taken under siege by criminals. But today, Anambra is safe and peaceful.

While comforting Fada Ebube Muonso and his family on the loss of their beloved mother, Governor Soludo, on behalf of the state government and people of Anambra State, prayed for the repose of her soul.

The Governor further thanked the Catholic Church for launching a campaign promoting the 2019 Anambra burial law, which helps poor and middle-class citizens organize decent burials.

While maintaining the ban on burial posters and bulletins, Soludo said announcements about the burial law will be circulated across rural and urban areas in the state.

He commended Fada Ebube Muonso for doing the work of God on Earth and building a 2km road. The Governor assured the Clergy of government’s partnership in the spirit of Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) to carry out more pressing infrastructural developments.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, known affectionately as Fada Ebube Muonso, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who came from far and wide to comfort him and his family in a time of grief.

In his homily, the Vicar General of Onitsha Diocese, Rev. Fr. Prudentius Emeka Aroh offered words of comfort and hope.

He reminded the congregation of Ezinne Grace Obimma’s lasting impact as a treasured member of their community and a shining example of faith. By drawing a connection to Jesus Christ’s triumph over death, he offered them solace in the face of loss and emphasized the importance of living each day with purpose and faith, guided by the values she embodied.

Personalities at the event I, the Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, APGA National Chairman Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Chief of Staff Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Sen. Victor Umeh, the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Prof. Kate Omenugha.

Others were, Chairman of United Airlines Chief Obiora Okonkwo, the CEO Jezco Oil Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Bishop Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Catholic Archbishop of Awka Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Archbishop of Minna Bishop Martin Igwemezie Uzoukwu, Catholic Archbishop of Abakiliki, Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu, Clergies, Traditional rulers, among others.