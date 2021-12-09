Sokoto burnt passengers: I’m very distressed, Buhari cries out

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the level of insecurity that has bedevilled the country under his administration.

The president, in his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, bemoaned the killing spree engaged in by bandits.

“I am very distressed at the manner of death visited by bandits on innocent citizens in Sokoto who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country. The evil of insecurity that this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims, as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people”, Buhari gave assurance.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday mourned the deaths of travellers burnt to ashes on Monday by suspected bandits on their way to Gayan in Kaduna State.

The travelers, numbering 23, according to reports, were attacked in Angwan Bawa, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The victims were said to be on their way to the southern part of the country when they were intercepted and killed by the bandits.

Coming under order 43 of the Senate rules, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), who drew the attention of his colleagues to the gruesome murder of the travelers, lamented the spate of killings, which, he warned, was alarming and on the increase.

He called on the military and security agencies to immediately intervene by deploying personnel to secure the lives of residents in states affected by the activities of bandits.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence to mourn the victims of Monday’s attack by bandits.

The victims included a Nigerien and locals from Sabon Birni Local Government, were said to have been on their way to Gadan Gayan in Kaduna en-route southern part of the country in search of livelihood.

A resident of Sabon Birni who narrated the incident when he arrived Sokoto on Tuesday said, “The seasonal migrants were burnt to death at Gidan Bawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State by suspected bandits.

“The vehicle which they hired for the journey was ambushed by the bandits, who opened fire on them on Monday, around Teke village in Gidan Bawa District.

“The bandits shot at the tyres of the vehicle; it somersaulted and burst into flame. Not done, the bandits surrounded the burning vehicle to ensure none of the passengers survived”, the resident narrated.

