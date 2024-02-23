Slain Rivers DPO: Police parade corpse of prime suspect, 2baba

.Residents hail CP Disu for killing most wanted, dreaded kingpin

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has cleared the doubts surrounding the killing of the wanted notorious cultist and killer of former Ahoada East Divisional Police Officer, SP. Bako Amgbashim, Gift David Okpara, aka, General 2Baba.

This is just as the State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu paraded the corpse of the late daredevil Iceland cult leader, 2Baba during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Moscow Road on Friday.

The Command had through it’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Sunday 18 February, said 2Baba was killed during a raid on his camp by joint security operatives, and that they were making efforts to recover his body after his boys took him away.

The announcement by the Police sparked reactions from residents with many people demanding to see his corpse, as they have long clamoured for justice for the late DPO, SP Bako Angbashim, who was killed by 2baba in September, 2023.

CP Disu while briefing newsmen after displaying the exhumed corpse of 2baba said the late cult kingpin’s body was discovered deep inside a forest at Ebrass in Ahoada West after he died from gunshot injuries sustained during the gun battle with the joint security operatives who raided his camp last weekend.

The Police Commissioner said, “On Friday, February 23, 2024, based on credible information, our tactical operatives successfully located the shallow grave of Gift Okpara ‘M,’ also known as 2baba, a notorious Iceland cult leader in Ebrass, Ahoada West, Rivers State. We were able to recover the corpse of 2baba, who was responsible for the brutal murder of former DPO of Ahoada Division, late SP. Bako Angbashim on September 8, 2023, in Odiemude community, Ahaoda East LGA.

“To enter into 2Baba’s camp, we sought the assistance of our sister agency especially the Nigerian Air force, we did a lot of technical things and we gave the report to them and they were very happy about it and told us our information was actionable, they came and did their aerial strike and soften the ground for us to surge into the camp of 2Baba.

“Very early on the 17th of February, we entered the camp and had the first battle with them and they escaped with bullets injuries, so while they were escaping, along the way, they were destroying petroleum pipelines until they got to Ebrass in Ahoada West.

“After 2Baba died, his gang members went away with the body and they were moving from one part of Ahoada East to the other evading arrest, because we kept the place cordoned, they were not able to move out of that area, they had no choice than to take him further into the forest of Ebrass, dug a shallow grave and put him there. It took us time, walk and intelligence to be able to locate the place.

“So yesterday about 7:00pm, our officers finally had access to where the body was buried. They found the place, no grass on it, they identified it immediately, they poured drinks on it probably rituals they performed and they left army camouflage on the burial site, making it very easy for us to identify the site,” he said.

According to him, going into the forest to recover 2Baba’s corpse took operatives of the command over two hours to go in and come out of the forest.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who played a part in the operation, particularly the tactical teams, the IGP Response Team, IRT, special team and the Nigerian Airforce for their invaluable support.

Furthermore, the CP Disu appreciated the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his unwavering support throughout the operation.

He used the medium to emphasize the importance of citizens collaboration and support in the fight against crime, and reassured residents of the state of the Command’s commitment to the safety and security of lives and properties, promising to continue their operations to apprehend other members of 2baba’s gang and dismantle any remaining criminal networks.

Meanwhile, residents of the state especially natives of Ahoada East and West local government areas have lauded the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu and his men for avenging the death of the murdered DPO, SP Bako Angbashim.