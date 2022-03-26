Sit-at-home: Soludo orders all markets in Anambra to reopen for Monday business, assures of security 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has directed all markets in the state to open for business on Monday starting from April 4, 2022.

Soludo who gave the directive during a meeting with leaders of 91 Markets and Transport Unions in Anambra State on Friday in Awka said the directive became imperative due to the negative impact the sit-at-home being observed in Anambra and other South-Eastern states was having on businesses.

According to him, preliminary survey showed that more than N19.6 billion are lost every Monday following business closure every Monday.

While stressing that he was not against people sympathizing the situation of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custidy of the DSS sonce last year, he said,

“People should devout time to pray for him, while we leaders continue to follow up the matter because I believe that through dialogue the matter will be resolved”, he said.

“I assure you that adequate security would be provided across the state to enforce the directive.

Soludo also told the union leaders of his government’s plan to usher in new order in various markets and parks in the state.

He added, “The next three months will be used to usher in caretaker committees in all the markets and the team will be there before we conduct elections in all markets.

“When the election will be held, we will adopt option A 4 so that the proper people will take up leadership positions”, he said.

“Before now there was a practice whereby market leaders collect revenue for Government, but such practice will stop.

“There is need for people to help restore the sanitary condition of Onitsha, Nnewi and other major towns as well as stop illegal construction of buildings.”

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the Chairman, Bridge Head Markets

Mr Sunny Obinze appealed to the governor to allow them meet with their subjects before enforcement of the order.

He said there was the need to also send messages to churches, radio and other organisations before the enforcement.