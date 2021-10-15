Champion Newspapers Limited
Signing of memorandum of Understanding (Mou) between Bionomics Nigeria Ltd ,University of Lagos

By Peter
L-r...Register (UNILAG) Mr. Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Managing Director , Bionomics Nigeria Limited , Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe,  during  the signing of memorandum of Understanding  (Mou)  between Bionomics Nigeria Limited and University of Lagos on 14/10/2021... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Managing Director , Bionomics Nigeria Limited , Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe,  Director business and Strategies , Bionomics Nigeria Limited , Margaret Effiong,  during  the signing of memorandum of Understanding  (Mou)  between Bionomics Nigeria Limited and University of Lagos on 14/10/2021… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Managing Director , Bionomics Nigeria Limited , Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika, and Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, exchanging the document .

L-r…Register (UNILAG) Mr. Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Managing Director , Bionomics Nigeria Limited , Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, Deputy ViceChancellor  (ManagementService)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu ,Director business and Strategies , Bionomics Nigeria Limited , Margaret Effiong,  during  the signing of memorandum of Understanding  (Mou)  between Bionomics Nigeria Limited and University of Lagos on 14/10/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

