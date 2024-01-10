Shettima flags off National Commission expanded micro, small business clusters.

By :Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Vice president Senator Kashim Shettima has emphasised unity as veritable element towards ensuring remarkable development in the country.

Vice president Kashim Shettima made the declaration on Tuesday at the IBB Square in Makurdi, Benue State.

Shettima stated while Commissioning National expanded micro Small and medium enterprises towards boosting entrepreneur to encourage younger as well as middle age businessmen in the State.

The vice president Shettima implored that the these Programme was in fulfillment of earlier declaration during electioneering campaigns. That is why I came on behalf of my boss President Bola Tinubu. To ensure realization of the promised.

He disclosed further were essential encouraging people in agriculture, industries, as well as in fulfillment of job creation, provision Capital for those desirous pursuance of creativity.

Vice president Shettima also buttressed those determined to embarked upon fashion design this is your chance stressing that his boss expressed the willingness to establish world Class fashion hub in the State.

” Besides these were Committed to encourage hard work, excellence in art pursuit of creativity, agriculture programmes and promoting of Commerce and dedication for those already working assiduously to harness available economic potential in the State.

Senator, Shettima used the occasion to inform expressed solidarity to Governor Hyacinth Alia Mr President asked to share the joy yesterday as supreme Court have giving a clean bill of health against you. Saying solidarity behind you.

He enjoined prospective business men to avail themselves of these opportunities by registering their small business with Corporate Affairs commission CAC, urging entrepreneur access and other relevant bodies like SMEDAN, NEPC, NEXIM,,ITF,and host of others.

According to him, mr President has expressed interest to provide tax advisory services to formalize the process with a view to ensure

Vice president Shettima informed that already we have set aside 70 billion with 90 percent single digit loan from Bank of industry (BoI) stressing Access Bank has made N50 billion of their funds to support the initiative MSME at discount of fifteen percent.

He however stressed that these Programme became necessary to curtailed unemployment and encourage everyone to be self reliance in the State. Adding subsequently, these initiatives would be launched in Ebonyi, Ogun, Delta, Kaduna Borno, Katsina and FCT.

Earlier Governor Hyacinth Alia expressed enthusiasm with further for finding the state worthy for commissioning..

Reiterating were endowed with enormous talents in agriculture, just recently a young man constructed motor vehicle from scraps also promotions oranges amongst others.