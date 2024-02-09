Shaibu mourns passing of Coach Godwin lzilien

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has mourned the passing of Coach Godwin lzilien, a celebrated Nigeria football tactician of Edo origin.

Izilien died on Wednesday afternoon at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH.

He led the Nigerian female national football team, Super Falcons of Nigeria to win the 2004 Women’s African Cup of Nations.

In his condolence message, the sports-loving Deputy Governor noted:.

“It is with rude shock that I received the sad news of our own celebrated football coach, Godwin lzilien”.

” His demise at this point in time is one loss too many for the good people of Edo State and indeed, the Nigerian football family”.

“He was a seasoned and experienced soccer coach who brought honours to Nigeria, clinching the 2004 Women’s African Cup of Nations “.

“Coach lzilien was a disciplined sports personality and a jolly good fellow on and off the football pitch”.

“It is on record that he was a vocal voice in the Nigerian football ecosystem, who was deliberate and intentional in clamouring for the development of the round leather game at the grassroots”.

” I commiserate with the Nigerian football fraternity, his immediate family, friends and associates, on the collosal loss of an illustrious son of Edo State who contributed his own quota to the development of Nigerian football”.

“It is my sincere prayers that the good Lord comforts his bereaved family at this trying moment”.

“May the gentle soul of our dear brother and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen”.

“For all of us he left behind, let’s strive to keep his good deeds alive in honour of his memory so that his labour will not be in vain”, Shaibu added.

