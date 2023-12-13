Champion Newspapers Limited
Shaibu hands over two bungalows built for his personal drivers

.Says it's for their dedication and loyalty.

Edo State Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and his entourage in one of the houses on Tuesday.
Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu on Tuesday handed over a three-bedroom and four-bedroom bungalows he built and furnished for two of his senior drivers located at Ute, Umagbae South, Uhunmwonde LGA.

Commissioning the building, the Deputy Governor noted that, “this is part of my responsibilities to appreciate my workers. I have started building houses for my drivers and I have just commissioned two, for Ayo Momodu and  Jonathan Orukpe.

“This is just my way of appreciating them for their dedication and loyalty since 2007 when they have been with me. I am happy that they are now landlords”.

In their separate remarks, Ayo Momodu and Jonathan Orukpe, lauded the Deputy Governor for his wonderful show of love, describing the gesture as one of the gifts one can render to humanity.

Worthy of note is that Jonathan Orukpe is from Ewohimi in Esan while  Ayo Momodu hailed from Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

 

 

