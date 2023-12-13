9mobile Launches 9Lives Rap Competition to Spotlight Emerging Artistes

Nigeria’s youth-friendly telecommunications company recently launched the 9Lives Rap Battle competition to celebrate talented and emerging artists in the Nigerian music industry. The 9Lives Rap Battle competition is a nationwide competition designed by 9mobile to unearth and promote the next generation of rap superstars. It is open to unsigned and undiscovered talents and encourages participants to bring their unique style and lyrical prowess to the fore.

Ufuoma Dogun, 9mobile’s Event and Sponsorship Manager, said, “As a telecommunications company deeply embedded in the Nigerian culture, 9mobile recognizes the significance of music as a powerful expression of identity and aims to support the growth of the local music scene. We want to use this initiative to identify and nurture emerging talents within the entertainment industry, celebrate the country’s rich musical talent, and foster a vibrant community of rap enthusiasts.”

Franklyn Ikemefune (Samo Agbero or ‘Vader the wildcard,’), 9mobile’s ambassador and one of the Judges, praised the participants for their energy, unique styles, and powerful storytelling during the competition. He also appreciated the audience for cheering and supporting the participants. “The 9Lives Rap Battle” for emerging rap artists embodies the brand’s commitment to fostering creativity and providing a platform for the next generation of entertainers. Some of these new artists who competed today skillfully blended local dialects and cultural references with modern beats and created unique sounds that resonated with the judges and the audience”.

“The 9Lives Rap Battle Competition is a testament to 9mobile’s commitment to supporting and nurturing young talent. We believe in the power of innovation, and this initiative reflects our dedication to supporting the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. The competition exceeded our expectations. It was heartening to witness the incredible talents that our country possesses, and we are proud to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian music industry”, said Dogun.

The winner of the 9Lives Rap Battle Competition, Chigozie Godspower Obioma a.k.a Omeh Dee, the winner, expressed his joy and excitement after captivating the audience with his ability to weave stories using unique rhymes. He praised 9mobile for making his goal a reality and stated that the money would be effectively used to support his musical career. The winner received a cash award of N1 million, while the first runner-up, Folarin Michael Tokunbo a.k.a Mickey Fols and second runner-up, Emmanuel Jonathan a.k.a Big Flow received cash prizes of N300,000 and N200,000, respectively, as well as consolation prizes.

9mobile provides innovative communication solutions and supports the growth of the entertainment industry. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, 9mobile continues to be a catalyst for talent development in Nigeria. The brand uses platforms like the 9Lives Rap Battle Competition to provide aspiring artists with opportunities to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and foster the growth of the industry. The rap industry in Nigeria continues to flourish, driven by talented artists, a unique blend of cultural influences, and a strong connection with the audience.