 L-r... Pastor Uche Iheakanwa .wife GMD/Editor in Chief Champion   Newspaper,  (daughter of the debases ) Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;(first son) Jidechukwu  Iwuanyanwu; Son, Chinedum Iwuanyanwu, during the Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 16/10/2024... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Photo Gallery

Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu died at 82 held in Lagos

By Peter
99
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa .wife GMD/Editor in Chief Champion   Newspaper,  (daughter of the debases ) Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;(first son) Jidechukwu  Iwuanyanwu; Son, Chinedum Iwuanyanwu, during the Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 16/10/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

L-r… GMD/Editor in Chief Champion  Newspaper,  (daughter) Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;(firstson ) Jidechukwu  Iwuanyanwu; Son, Chinedum Iwuanyanwu and widow Frances Iwuanayawu.

L-r …Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, consoling GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, (daughter) Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy leader Afenifere Oba  Dipo Olaitan; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; former Governor of Ogun state Aremo Segun Osoba.

L-r… Former Director General (NIMASA ) Dr Dakuku Peterside; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion  Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Managing Director / CEO , Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe.

L-r …Vicar and Archdeacon of ikoyi , Venerable Folorunso Oreoluwa  Agbelusi; Bishop Diocese of Lagos (Anglican  Communion )  Ven Ifedola Okupevi;  Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Samuel   Chukwuemeka Uche.

L-r …. US Consul General Will Stevens; Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd)   and Honorable Member representing Oshodi/isolo federal Constituency Okey-joe Onuakalusi.

L-R …Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; exchanging greetings with Managing Director / CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; former Governor of Ogun state Aremo Segun Osoba. (middle).

L-r … Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe; Editor—in—Chief/CEO  Source Magazine, Comfort Obi; Former  GMD/Editor-in-chief Champion Newspapers, Mr. Emmanuel Agu.

L-r … Uchenna Iheanacho, Akudo iheanacho and Chief Jude Iheakanwa.

L-r … Zina Anumudu; widow Frances lwuanayawu  and Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r …The Aareonakakanfo  of  Yourbaland  Iba  Gani Adams and  Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

 

L-r … Brother-in-law.Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem;  (Daughter ), Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; widow Frances lwuanyanwu,Emmanuel, Chinedum and Chairman  Lagos organising Committee for the burial of Dr Alexander Chika Okafor.

L-r…City top Lawyer – Collins Chike Chikeluba; Chairman Safron hotel, Bayo Fatusin;  Group Director – Odua Group  Otunba Lai Oriowo.

L-r … Nigerian Pharmacist Politician and Business Executive, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; General Secretary  Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Ambassador Okey Emuchay; former Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd) and Chairman National Burial Committee for Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Senator Ben Obi.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa with Chairman /CEO Afri Infrastructure Development Dr Sam Iwuajoku.

R-L … Blossom iheakanwa, pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Joy iheakanwa Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto iheakanwa, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu, Ezinne iwuanyanwu and others.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi; Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi: Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and others.

Cross section of Ndi Eze Ndigbo at the service of songs.

Cross Section of   Imo State  Towns Development Association  Lagos (ISTDAL) Women’s wing.

 L-r … Group head Media and External relations UBA, PLC. Ramon Nasir; Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; and a guest.

L-r … widow Frances lwuanyanwu; Emmanuel kamsiyochukwu , Ezinne Princess Ugocynthia Enwerem and Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem.

Member Igbo Speaking Lagos   Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa (2nd right) with other guests.

L-r …Editor—in Chief /CEO  Source Magazine, Comfort Obi;  Elder statesman and Pioneer CEO, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Prof Anya .O.Anya and  Former   GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers, Mr Emmanuel Agu.

 

First Son, Jidechukwu, Chinedem, widow Frances lwuanyanwu; Emmanuel Kamsiyochukwu, Ezinne. During the Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 16/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Peter 12217 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @heystudio