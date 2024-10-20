Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu died at 82 held in Lagos

L-r… GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, (daughter) Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;(firstson ) Jidechukwu Iwuanyanwu; Son, Chinedum Iwuanyanwu and widow Frances Iwuanayawu.

L-r …Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, consoling GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, (daughter) Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy leader Afenifere Oba Dipo Olaitan; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; former Governor of Ogun state Aremo Segun Osoba.

L-r… Former Director General (NIMASA ) Dr Dakuku Peterside; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Managing Director / CEO , Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe.

L-r …Vicar and Archdeacon of ikoyi , Venerable Folorunso Oreoluwa Agbelusi; Bishop Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion ) Ven Ifedola Okupevi; Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche.

L-r …. US Consul General Will Stevens; Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd) and Honorable Member representing Oshodi/isolo federal Constituency Okey-joe Onuakalusi.

L-R …Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; exchanging greetings with Managing Director / CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; former Governor of Ogun state Aremo Segun Osoba. (middle).

L-r … Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe; Editor—in—Chief/CEO Source Magazine, Comfort Obi; Former GMD/Editor-in-chief Champion Newspapers, Mr. Emmanuel Agu.

L-r … Uchenna Iheanacho, Akudo iheanacho and Chief Jude Iheakanwa.

L-r … Zina Anumudu; widow Frances lwuanayawu and Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r …The Aareonakakanfo of Yourbaland Iba Gani Adams and Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r … Brother-in-law.Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem; (Daughter ), Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; widow Frances lwuanyanwu,Emmanuel, Chinedum and Chairman Lagos organising Committee for the burial of Dr Alexander Chika Okafor.

L-r…City top Lawyer – Collins Chike Chikeluba; Chairman Safron hotel, Bayo Fatusin; Group Director – Odua Group Otunba Lai Oriowo.

L-r … Nigerian Pharmacist Politician and Business Executive, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; General Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Ambassador Okey Emuchay; former Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd) and Chairman National Burial Committee for Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Senator Ben Obi.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa with Chairman /CEO Afri Infrastructure Development Dr Sam Iwuajoku.

R-L … Blossom iheakanwa, pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Joy iheakanwa Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto iheakanwa, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu, Ezinne iwuanyanwu and others.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi; Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi: Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and others.

Cross section of Ndi Eze Ndigbo at the service of songs.

Cross Section of Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL) Women’s wing.

L-r … Group head Media and External relations UBA, PLC. Ramon Nasir; Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; and a guest.

L-r … widow Frances lwuanyanwu; Emmanuel kamsiyochukwu , Ezinne Princess Ugocynthia Enwerem and Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem.

Member Igbo Speaking Lagos Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa (2nd right) with other guests.

L-r …Editor—in Chief /CEO Source Magazine, Comfort Obi; Elder statesman and Pioneer CEO, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Prof Anya .O.Anya and Former GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers, Mr Emmanuel Agu.

First Son, Jidechukwu, Chinedem, widow Frances lwuanyanwu; Emmanuel Kamsiyochukwu, Ezinne. During the Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 16/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

