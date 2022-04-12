Service of Song for late Prince Emeka Obasi, the publisher of Hallmark Newspaper held in Lagos

L-r… A former Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya ; with Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist and politician. Dr. Alex Otti.

L-r … Wife of late prince Emeka Obasi Mrs. Betty Obasi being Console by Chief Executive Officer Chicason Group , Chicason Group Of Companies Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-r… Wife of late prince Emeka Obasi .Mrs. Betty Obasi being Console by ,Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC Mr Emeka Onwuka; Chief Executive Officer Chicason Group · Chicason Group Of Companies Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-r… Wife of late prince Emeka Obasi, Mrs. Betty Obasi being Console by Former Chairman Fidelity Bank Plc Mr. Ernest Ebi and former Managing director of the bank Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo.

Former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Peter Obi during the Service of song.

L-r … Deputy Editor , Thisday Newspapers ,Obinna chima; Head Media and External Relations United Bank of Africa Plc ,Mr Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Ayodele Aminu and Head Media Relations Access bank Plc, Mr Abdul Imoyo .

Chairman Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu at the service of song .

L-r …Former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers ,Mr Emma Agu with Mr Dan Onwu .

wife of late prince Emeka Obasi ,Mrs. Betty Obasi and her children being pray by Pastors, during the Service of Song for her late husband Prince Emeka Obasi held at the Trinity House Center Victoria Island Lagos on 8/4/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society