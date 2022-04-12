Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Service of Song for late Prince Emeka Obasi, the publisher of Hallmark Newspaper held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Wife of the Former Executive Secretary of the Board (PPRAC) Mrs. Betty Obasi (widow) (middle) and her Children during the Service of Song for her late husband Prince Emeka Obasi held at the Trinity House Center Marrina Lagos at the weekend ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
8

L-r…  A former Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), ProfAnya OAnya ; with Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist and politician. Dr. Alex Otti.

L-r … Wife of late prince Emeka Obasi Mrs.  Betty Obasi  being Console by Chief Executive Officer Chicason Group , Chicason Group Of Companies Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-r… Wife of late prince Emeka Obasi .Mrs. Betty Obasi being Console by ,Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC Mr Emeka Onwuka;  Chief Executive Officer Chicason Group · Chicason Group Of Companies Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-r… Wife of late prince Emeka Obasi, Mrs.  Betty Obasi  being Console by Former  Chairman  Fidelity  Bank Plc Mr.  Ernest Ebi and former Managing director of the bank Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo.

 

Former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Peter Obi during the Service of song.

L-r … Deputy Editor , Thisday Newspapers ,Obinna chima; Head Media and External Relations United Bank of Africa Plc ,Mr  Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing  Ayodele Aminu  and Head Media Relations Access bank Plc, Mr Abdul Imoyo .

Chairman  Globe Motors  Mrs  Nkiru Anumudu  at the service of song .

L-r …Former  Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers ,Mr Emma Agu  with Mr Dan Onwu .

wife of late prince Emeka Obasi ,Mrs.  Betty Obasi  and her children being pray by Pastors, during the Service of Song for her  late husband Prince Emeka Obasi held at the Trinity House Center Victoria Island  Lagos on 8/4/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

