Senate begins consideration of 2016 Auditor General’s report as panel indicts 37 MDAs

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Senate on Tuesday started consideration of the 2016 Auditor General Report as the Panel on Public Accounts indicted 37 MDAs for violation of financial procedure.

The consideration of the report which started on the floor of the Senate was presented by the Chairman of, the Senate Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

But, the consideration of the report was deferred till Wednesday to enable Senators to scrutinize the report properly.

However, in the report obtained by our correspondent, 92 MDAs were issued queries, 80 of which submitted written responses and appeared before the committee to defend queries but did not appear before the committee while four failed to either appear or submit a written response to the committee despite several reminders.

Out of the 80 MDAs that appeared before the committee, 43 had their queries vacated while the queries of 37 MDAs were sustained and recommendations accordingly presented to the Senate.

Those that failed to submit written submissions before the Panel are the Federal Ministry of Health, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, National Orthopedic Hospital, Kano, Nigeria National Merit Award, Abuja.

Government agencies that submitted a report but failed to appear are the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing (Works Sector), Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Press Council, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Federal Dental Clinic, Broad Street, Lagos, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Meanwhile, Senate on Tuesday adopted the Report of the Conference Committee which was set up by the Two Chambers to harmonise the Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps.

The Conference Committee set up earlier in the year by both the Senate and House of Representatives completed its assignment on Wednesday last week leading to the Report being laid and Adopted by the House of Representatives on Thursday, 30th March 2023.

The Harmonized Report of the Conference Committee which was laid and adopted by the Senate today showed that the Conference Committee adopted the version of the Bill as passed by the House of Representatives.

The highlight of the adopted report is clause 38 (1) of the version passed by the Senate which conflicts with the version passed by the House of Representatives as contained under clause 38 (1).

Whereas the Senate’s version seeks the dissolution of the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria and National Unity and Peace Corps, the House of Representatives version of the Bill solely recommends the dissolution of the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria to be transformed into the Nigerian Peace Corps when assented to President Buhari.

The Conference report clarified that for a Bill to become an Act of Parliament in Nigeria, it must pass through the two Chambers of the National Assembly, criteria which the National Unity and Peace Corps Bill could not attain because its Bill was never debated unlike that of the Peace Corps of Nigeria debated and passed by the two Chambers.

However, the Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps expressly provided under clause 38 (8) a window of opportunity for individuals, groups, associations, or bodies that show or demonstrate interest to be absorbed as members of the Corps shall be absorbed subject to the mandatory basic training and orientation program of the Corps as may be prescribed from time to time when the Bill is signed into law.

Members of the Senate’s Committee are:

Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman.

Senator Abba Moro member.

Senator Betty Apiafi Member.

Senator Oriolowo Adelere member

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe member and

Senator Seriake Dickson member

Members of the House Conference Committee are Hon Babangida Ibrahim (Chairman) Hon Tijani Kayode Ismail, Hon Chinedu Ogah, Hon Ibrahim Umar Potiskum, Hon Abdulmumini Are and Hon Legor Idegbo as members.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) Establishment Bill passed in 2022 by the two Chambers was sponsored by the Chairman of, the Senate Committee of the Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume while that of the House of Representatives was sponsored by the Chief Whip, Rt Hon Mohammed Monguno as HB17

The Bill, among others, seeks to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps as a body charged with the responsibility to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, Community Service, Neighborhood Watch, and Nation building.

According to part Vlll of the passed Bill, when assented to by President Buhari, would give statutory backing to the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria.

The adoption of the Report by both the Senate and the House of Representatives has brought to its logical conclusion every legislated process involved in the enactment of a Bill has however cleared the coast for the transmission of this all-important Bill to Mr. President for assent.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria established over 24 years ago under the National Commandant, Professor Dickson Ameh Akoh is Incorporated in Nigeria under the Company and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act and accorded the Federal Government recognition through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Due to the value-driven programs of the Corps, aimed at the socio-economic empowerment of the Nigerian youths and its onerous contributions to peace building and advocacy, the United Nations in 2011 accorded the organization a Special Consultative Status while the African Union in 2016 accorded the same status to the organization, thus, making it a member of the Social and Economic Councils of both the United Nations and the African Union.

So far, the organization has a well-structured network of offices in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

