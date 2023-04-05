Kogi PDP gov’ship primary: Atiku has no anointed aspirant, urges level playing field

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has called for a le CV El playing ground the process of electing the gubernatorial flag bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party in the upcoming Kogi State governorship election.

Atiku also said that he has no anointed aspirant as against media report which suggested so.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, he noted that, “Atiku is a consummate democrat and the hallmark of his political struggles has been for the enablement of internal democracy in party politics.

“It is therefore absurd to suggest that Atiku has a preferred candidate in the primary election to produce the governorship candidate of the PDP in the Kogi State election – or in any primary election, for that matter.

“For the avoidance of any doubts, Atiku Abubakar has no anointed candidate in the Kogi State primary election.

“He believes that the decision to elect the flag bearer of the PDP in the coming election in the Confluence State is the responsibility of electors in that primary election.

“He therefore urges anyone amongst the candidates to desist from peddling influence with his name and, indeed, calls on the media not to lay prostrate to any blackmail against him.”

“Atiku believes that all the aspirants in the election are up to the task of flying the flag of our great party, the PDP and the electors should be given the unfettered rights to perform their constituted duty of electing the best person for the PDP.”

Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Senator Dino Melaye is one of the aspirants and it is believed that his closeness to Atiku will give him an edge over other aspirants.