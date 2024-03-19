Senate backs Tinubu on  directive to DHQ to fish out killers of 16 soldiers

.You must face the consequences of your actions, Army tells Okuama community

.Denies any reprisal attack

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate has thrown its weight behind the directive by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the military high command to fish out those behind the gruesome murder of military officers in Delta State, describing the dastardly act as “perfidious height of barbaric and heinous crime.”

The position of the Senate was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, ” the Nigerian Senate has received with sadness the gruesome and unthinkable killings of 15 personnel of the Nigerian Army by armed groups during a peace mission to Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday 14th March 2024.

“This is a treacherous height of a barbaric and heinous crime.

“The Nigeria Armed Forces need our maximum cooperation, prayers and support at this trying period in our nation, as they conduct operations all over the country to restore peace and stability in troubled locations.

“We salute the courage of the departed military men as they have paid the supreme price performing the ultimate act of service to the nation”.

He stated further that “the Senate leadership and all Distinguished Senators of the 10th Senate, condemn this attack and convey their deepest condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army, Officers and men of Operation Delta Safe as well as the families of all the personnel, who have lost their lives.

“We consequently support The President, the Commander -in- chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Tinubu’s charge to the security authorities to smoke out the undesirable outlaws, who put off the glowing lights of those promising officers and men, adding, May their souls rest in perfect peace”.

however, The unfortunate killing of troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army (NA), while on a peaceful and mediatory mission, after a reported case of communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba Communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State respectively is not only despicable but should be unreservedly condemned by all.

These were troops committed to peace and security of lives and property of citizens and non-citizens alike in the Niger Delta Region, murdered in cold blood by an armed youth gang of Okuama Community, in the most gruesome, heartless and cruel manner and went ahead to sacrilegiously debase their remains by ripping out their hearts by the very people they were there to protect.

Regrettably, the community complicit in this dastardly act has resorted to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engage in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This again is a clear indication that the murder of the troops was a communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.

The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to coverup, endorse or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety, it is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies. There is no amount of propaganda that would arm-twist the narrative, they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law.

While law-abiding citizens are assured that there will be no reprisal on the part of the troops, we enjoin all to go about their normal activities, even as ongoing efforts are scaled up to positively identify and isolate the criminals to account for their atrocious deeds.

The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt Gen Toareed Lagbaja, while commiserating with the families of the officers and soldiers who lost their lives, has directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of this gruesome acts are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law. Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them.