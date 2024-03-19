EKEDC Commissions First of its kind 2 X 20 MVA Randle Injection Substation: To Boost Power Supply for Surulere Residents

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Nigeria’s leading utility company has commissioned a 2 X 20 MVA injection substation located off Randle Avenue, Surulere on Saturday, March 16, 2024. This is in furtherance of the Company’s commitment to improving power supply across its franchise area.

The project came on the back of the need to balance and distribute power effectively and efficiently to the people of Surulere and its environs. The substation which is the first of its kind in Nigeria with a 20 MVA rating will bring relief to other substations around Surulere and will in turn improve the power supply in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning event, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Wasiu Sanni Eshilokun said “Our collaboration with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), alongside other stakeholders, has been pivotal in bringing this project to fruition. We have demonstrated what can be achieved when public and private entities join forces with a shared purpose. As earlier mentioned, one of the two units of the 20MVA Injection substation was facilitated during my tenure as Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives to restate further our commitment to the improvement of electricity supply in our community. I commend the automobile technicians of Randle Mechanic Village for their understanding and cooperation in allowing us to put this facility in a section of their workshop.”

He further noted that President Bola Tinubu is committed to ensuring improved electricity supply nationwide. The Tinubu administration is in constant interface with the stakeholders in the power sector towards addressing the multifaceted challenges impeding the stable supply of electricity. President Tinubu has allocated over 340 billion in the 2024 budget towards improving infrastructure in the power sector. The President is also concerned about cases of energy theft, estimated billing and stealing of power infrastructure. Citizens must protect power infrastructure in their various communities as we expect the electricity distribution companies to address cases of estimated billing and poor meter distribution.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of EKEDC, Dr. Dere Otubu appreciated the people of Surulere for their steadfastness, tenacity, and patience. He also said “EKEDC stands for improving the quality of lives of its customers by providing reliable, sustainable, and safe electricity supply. This is our commitment to all our customers, and we believe that this infrastructure will help us to meet with this commitment to the good people of Surulere and Lagosian.”

He noted, “Rest assured that we will not rest on our oars but intensify this commitment to distribute power consistently, reliably, and safely to the people.” He also mentioned that the Agbara community are next in line to get their project commissioned soon.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, reiterated the State Government’s commitment to ensuring that Lagosians enjoy reliable and constant electricity. He also advised the Surulere community to guard the equipment and refrain from all illegal activities that may affect the state of power in the state.

Also in attendance at the event is the member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Fuad Kayode Laguda, Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Surulere 1, Desmond Elliot, Chairman of EKEDC Holding Company, West Power and Gas, Mr George Etomi, and Board Member, Mr Ernest Oji, EKEDC Board Member, Mr Charles Momoh and Managing Director/CEO of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, royal fathers within the Surulere Constituency, Surulere Local Government Chairman, Chairmen of Itire and Coker/Aguda LCDAs, among others.