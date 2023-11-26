Sen Nwoko canvasses ban on importation of non-essential goods to promote local manufacturing

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Munir Nwoko

has called on the Federal Government to ban the importation of non-essential goods into the country in order to promote local manufacturing and production.

He said funds allocated to such items should be redirected towards supporting and incentivizing local manufacturers and entrepreneurs to boost production and generate more employment.

In a statement titled, “Banning Imports for Progress”, weekend, the lawmaker argued that providing incentives, such as tax breaks, access to finance, loans from commercial banks with not more than 4% interest rate, can empower these local manufacturers to compete on a global scale.

As a nation, he noted, “we possess all the necessary elements for survival, capable of local production. Rejecting the importation of non-essential goods marks the start of our economic independence. While there might be initial setbacks and losses, these sacrifices are crucial to establish a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“To stimulate economic growth, the government must enable banks to lend to businesses at no more than 4% interest, coupled with tax incentives for the first 5 years. Stable and affordable power supply, along with reducing insecurity to the barest minimum, are essential elements that any responsible government must aim to achieve within a reasonable timeframe”.

According to him, “in the ongoing discussions about Nigeria’s economic future, the importance of strategic import policies to bolster local production and drive economic growth must take center stage.

“Embracing lessons from countries like South Korea and India, whose initial import restrictions led to long-term economic growth. Nigeria must aim to chart a similar course. It is crucial and urgent that we prioritize embracing local production to uplift our declining economy.

“Recognizing the concerns raised by the CBN governor over Nigeria’s reported losses amounting to $1.4 billion over eight years due to restrictions on specific items, while these figures stress the need for a nuanced approach, they do not discount the potential for long-term benefits.

“For a nation striving to boost its local production and pave the way for a more robust economy, a reported $1.4 billion loss over eight years due to restrictions on certain items is a small price to pay. Such sacrifices are necessary to lay the foundation for a stronger economic future.

“Nigeria needs to ban the importation of non-essential goods to promote local manufacturing and production. Redirecting funds previously allocated for importing non-essential goods towards supporting and incentivizing local manufacturers and entrepreneurs will be pivotal.

“Providing incentives, such as tax breaks, access to finance, loans from commercial banks with not more than 4% interest rate, can empower these local manufacturers to compete on a global scale”.