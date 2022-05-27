Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Sen Abaribe reveals new party after PDP exit

People & Power
By Peter
121
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe who announced his resignation from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The lawmaker, who confirmed the development to Vanguard on Friday, said he would be participating in the party’s senatorial primaries tomorrow (Saturday).

A member of the APGA Board of Trustees BoT, Chief Ahamdi Nweke, also confirmed that Senator Abaribe “is now fully with APGA”.

He said: ”The most-ranking Senator in Abia has joined the progressives to deliver Abia from the clutches of the forces that have held the state down.

”He is coming with hundreds and thousands of PDP members who are aggrieved by the lack of internal democracy in the party.”

We  earlier reported that Abaribe also resigned as the Minority Leader in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

 

Continue Reading
Peter 6843 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Dr Uche Ogah Emerges Abia Apc Guber Candidate

Katsina guber primary: Bigwigs crash out

Abdulrazaq touts gains of Otoge as Kwara APC affirms Gov for…

Abaribe picks APGA senatorial form, set for battle with…

1 of 430