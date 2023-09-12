Seafarers welfare key to success of maritime sector, says Jamoh

.Agency hosts workshop on Seafarers Medical Certification in Lagos

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) hosted an enlightenment workshop for seafarers, employers of seafarers and other maritime stakeholders in Lagos on Seafarers’ Medical Certification and other related issues concerning the health of Nigerian Seafarers.

Speaking at the event, the Agency’s Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR, who was represented by the Head, Administration and Human Resources Department, Hamisu Gambo, reminded attendees that the safety of seafarers lay at the heart of an efficient and productive maritime sector.

According to him, “the safety and well-being of seafarers is paramount in ensuring the smooth operation and success of the maritime industry. The ability to maintain high medical standards and certifications is not only a legal requirement but crucial to safeguarding the lives of those who dedicate their careers to the sea”.

Dr. Jamoh added that the Agency had organised the event to ensure that Ship Owners, Workers Unions, Employers of labour and other stakeholders were well informed on the issue of seafarers’ medical certification. In his words, “This workshop has been meticulously curated to address the pressing concerns faced by rejection of medical certificates issued to seafarers by some facilities and to equip all with the knowledge and tools needed to meet the stringent medical requirements set forth by international maritime authorities.

Some of the topics addressed at the workshop included; Comprehensive Overview of Medical Fitness Standards and Guidelines, Updates on the Latest Medical Advancements and Guidelines and Understanding the Medical Examination Process for Seafarers.

Also at the event, medical screening forms, plaques and certificates were distributed to approved doctors to aid in their screening of seafarers. The forum served as an opportunity for networking among the medical and maritime practitioners.